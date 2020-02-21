When my wife and I signed up for the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum “Kingdom of Monarchs” tour to Mexico in February, I had no idea of the critical role that Carver County played in solving the monarch’s fascinating migration mystery.
Our group of 20 travelers was led by Peter Moe, Arboretum director.
We traveled first to Oaxaca in southern Mexico, then to Mexico City (population: 22 million), and finally to the Sierra Madre mountains two hours west of Mexico City.
We rode by bus to two different monarch wintering sites where, at approximately 11,000 feet elevation, millions of monarch butterflies cling to fir trees from November until their departure in late February and March, bound for Minnesota and other northern climates for a summer of reproduction and nectar gathering. Come fall, monarchs from Canada and the northern U.S. will once again launch their long flight south for their winter reunion in the mountains of Mexico.
Although studying monarchs was the primary purpose of the trip, a side trip in Oaxaca on our third day of travel must be mentioned by this tree-loving writer.
In the town of Santa Maria del Tule, we stepped off the bus to gawk at and photograph El Arbol del Tule — the world’s widest tree! It’s a Montezuma cypress (Taxodium mucronatum) measuring 137.8 feet in trunk circumference and estimated to be 1,500 years old. It’s gnarled trunk bark has morphed (according to local schoolchildren) into images of human faces, jaguars and elephants.
MIGRATION
Now, back to the butterflies. Most Minnesotans recognize orange-and-black monarch butterflies and know that they arrive in our gardens in early summer and depart in early fall. But until relatively recently, no one knew where butterflies spent their winter.
About 50 years ago, a biology student named Fred Urquhart became fascinated by monarchs and later, as a college professor at the University of Toronto, dedicated his research to unearthing the migratory route of the central North America monarch.
Urquhart began experimenting with tags that could help scientists track the locations and movements of individual butterflies. Prototypes were tested: incisions, dyes, painted letters and numbers proved unsuccessful. What did work was a tiny paper dot with price-tag adhesive connected to the right wing of a monarch. He also began enlisting a network of researchers, naturalists and observers across North America and Mexico to catch and tag butterflies according to Urquhart’s tagging specifications.
Up to this point, observers in central Mexico had sighted monarchs during winter months, but no one knew where they came from or where they disappeared to in early spring.
One of Urquhart’s enlisted tagging partners was Jim Gilbert, well-known naturalist from Waconia who taught at Lowry Nature Center in Victoria and presented his Nature Notes on WCCO radio for 42 years.
On Sept. 9, 1975, Gilbert and two student assistants applied tag "#PS 397" to a monarch butterfly at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s restored prairie. Gilbert recalls the outing: “The morning began with a clear sky and a temperature of 47 degrees. Monarchs have difficulty flying below 55 degrees and can’t fly at all below 50. By 9 a.m. the air over the Arboretum jumped up a bit above 55 degrees, and the 200 or so monarchs on the 10-acre prairie began visiting the flowers of blazing stars, goldenrods and sunflowers. The three of us netted, tagged and recorded close to 100 monarchs in a couple of hours.”
Urquhart, meanwhile, had retired from his Toronto teaching position in the mid-1970s but he remained active in monarch migratory research. In late 1975, Kenneth Brugger, a naturalist living in Mexico and a friend of Urquhart’s, had discovered giant colonies of monarchs high up in Mexico’s Sierra Madre mountain range. He alerted Urquhart of his discovery and in January 1976 the now-ailing 90-year-old former professor traveled to Mexico to meet up with Brugger and visit the Sierra Madre monarchs. In a letter to Gilbert, Urquhart described his discovery as follows:
‘“I found it on Jan. 18, 1976, in the overwintering colony in the volcanic mountains of Mexico (a straight line distance of about 1,750 miles) at an altitude of approximately 8,500 feet, temperature about 34 degrees F.
“The way I found it was quite remarkable. A branch of a pine tree had been so loaded down with the weight of the butterflies that it had broken, and thousands of butterflies were in an inactive condition on the ground. The photographer from National Geographic had asked me to sit down on the ground so that I would be surrounded by the butterflies.
"As I was sitting there, I reached into a pile of butterflies and was amazed when I picked up the tagged specimen (#PS 397), which, of course, the photographer snapped immediately. The butterfly was in excellent condition. I have had a lot of exciting experiences during the many years of this work, but I can safely say that this was the most exciting one I have ever experienced, thanks to the hard work of you and your students. This was the only tagged specimen that was recaptured in our three-week stay in Mexico.”
Gilbert adds: “Ours was the first tagged monarch found in Mexico and was the proof needed to declare where monarch butterflies from eastern North America winter-over. We were written up in National Geographic (August 1976), and an IMAX film telling the story of migrating monarch butterflies was released in 2012.”
Perhaps the most-fascinating aspect of monarch migration is that monarchs leaving Minnesota in the fall fly all the way to the Sierra Madre mountains in Mexico. However, when the monarchs depart from Mexico in late February and March, they don’t make it all the way back to Minnesota. Most departing monarchs make it to Texas where they lay eggs on milkweed plants and then die.
In a few weeks, the eggs transform into caterpillars, then the chrysalis stage, and finally to adult monarch butterflies. This new generation of monarchs heads north but only makes it to Oklahoma, where they repeat the reproductive process. The monarchs that reach Minnesota are fourth- or fifth-generation butterflies from the ancestors that flew the previous fall from Minnesota to Mexico.
Mysteries still remain about this annual migration. How do the newly hatch northbound butterflies know where to go? Why are Minnesota’s monarchs able to fly all the way to Mexico (1,750 miles), but returning northbound monarchs are only able to fly 500 or fewer miles before they lay their eggs and die? One explanation from scientists is that northbound monarchs focus their hormones on reproduction, while fall-migrating south-bound monarchs are somehow able shut down their reproductive hormones, which gives them more energy for the long flight.
When our travel group trekked the 45-minute rocky uphill path to view the wintering butterflies, we all succumbed to the same behavior: we couldn’t stop snapping photos.
The kaleidoscopes (yes, that’s the correct term for a big bunch of butterflies!) of monarchs are so dense that fir trees appear orange and yellow instead of green. And the blue sky is speckled with thousands of flying monarchs. It’s a spectacle that exceeded my expectations and I highly recommend it to anyone who has ever wondered where the monarchs go in the winter.