Warning: This column contains spoilers.
The novel “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng follows a mixed-race, Chinese-American family living in Ohio as they navigate the aftermath of their middle daughter’s death.
While the book is centered on the unfolding mystery of Lydia’s death, the reader delves into the lives and pasts of each member of the Lees and explores their most private thoughts and feelings, coming to understand what ultimately led to the tragic accident. Overall, Ng crafts a beautiful story about family complexities, divisions, and cultural differences.
Ng’s use of language is one of the biggest stand-outs in the novel. She is able to keep the reader utterly absorbed in the pages with a writing style that is both poignant and fluid, and descriptive without being excessively so.
It’s evident that the words used in “Everything I Never Told You” are chosen with care; simultaneously strong and sensitive, they paint a full image of characters, feelings, and atmospheres. One of my favorite examples of Ng’s writing comes from Hannah’s perspective, during the flashback where the three siblings and Jack are sitting on the beach. Ng describes Hannah’s thoughts with such precision and poeticism; she covers Hannah’s quiet observations, the moment of realization, and her discovery of her one-sided bond with Jack in two paragraphs that are so shocking and climactic yet somehow still read like a smooth and natural progression.
Something that stood out to me in particular was the description of Jack — and Hannah’s — feelings as “love, one-way deep adoration that bounced off and did not bounce back; careful, quiet love that didn’t care and went on anyway.” This line expresses everything it is meant to express, and also reads beautifully.
I was also struck by Ng’s storytelling. She skillfully weaves together several different timelines and perspectives, resulting in an intricate storyline that progresses coherently despite the nonlinear format. To give an idea of this variety, the reader jumps back and forth between the perspectives of the four living family members in the present, as well as snatches of their lives in the past and Lydia’s perspective in the months leading up to her death.
The plot could easily have fallen into disarray with so many flashbacks and alternating narrators, but Ng does a fantastic job of organizing these changes so that they effectively serve the overall progression of the story. These choices not only act as the backbone of the plot, they also enable the author to create incredible, fleshed-out characters.
Ng doesn’t ignore a single one of her characters in the span of the novel. She writes them into flawed, believable people whose actions and histories are constantly intersecting. In a way, they complete each other, by explaining — at least partially — why another character is the way they are, and why something happened that possibly could have been avoided.
Overall, “Everything I Never Told You” is a heart-wrenching and gripping read that has stuck in my mind even after finishing it for the first time two summers ago.
It has resonated with me in many ways, from the values and experiences of the parents James and Marilyn, to the academic and social pressure that Lydia Lee felt crushed by all too often.
During my first read, I never knew what to expect with each turn of the page; and while I’ve already discovered the answer to the mystery posed in the synopsis, I’m more than happy to revisit this brilliant story time and time again.