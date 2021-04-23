Sunday, March 15, 2020 was one of the saddest days in the 37 year history of Feed My Starving Children. In the middle of receiving over 100 volunteers for a rare and very special Sunday packing session, the organization abruptly closed its doors because of the COVID pandemic.
Pre-COVID, FMSC volunteers were packing over 1 million meals per day. Children, in over 70 countries around the world, were being fed because of the support of our donors and volunteers. COVID halted FMSC packing that day in March as the pandemic took a devastating medical, social and economic toll around the world.
FMSC board members, the executive team, and staff quickly formulated state preparedness plans and developed alternative methods of packing its food. And within a few weeks, FMSC started a packing method previously never used — automated, machine packaging. Why did FMSC do this? The need for food didn’t go away when the pandemic hit. In fact, it increased.
Every year in January, FMSC commits to partners all around the world that they will help sustain them with necessary and needed food. In order to keep their commitments for 2020, they needed a new plan. And part of that plan became automated machine packing.
While COVID temporarily halted FMSC packing for a period of time in 2020, the automated packing, along with its dedicated volunteers and staff, still resulted in achieving a production total of over 267 million meals for that period.
FMSC also responded by developing new ways of packing that were safe and socially distanced. And in July of 2020, on a much smaller scale, the organization reopened to volunteer packing sessions. Pre-pandemic, they put groups together to maximize space and capacity. However, in this new season, they devised methods of packing to accommodate groups as small as two and even single individuals.
Slowly the word got out that FMSC was open for volunteers and trying to meet the needs of starving children around the world. As FMSC approaches the 10th month of reopening, they are seeing more and more volunteers making their way back.
In the COVID pandemic, Feed My Starving Children remains a safe place for those interested in volunteering their time and resources to transform the lives of those in developing countries.
To make a packing reservation or donate a financial gift, please go to www.fmsc.org or call 952-937-2329. In working together, hope can be given to the starving children around the world.