2020 was a year that had many challenges. There were businesses that closed, shortages of products, quarantines, face masks, social distancing, and entertainment that shut down all over the world.
The Nordic countries were no exception. Many concerts were canceled or held virtually for 2021. Finland holds the Kaustinen Folk Music Fest in July in central Ostrobothnia, which lies in western Finland. The festival is an important music fest in the Nordic countries and throughout Europe for more than 50 years. This year, the festival is July 12-18. The festival is held onsite and virtually. Both venues are paid for.
In Norway, the Bergen International Music Festival was held from May 26 to June 9. The festival, as in Finland, was held onsite and virtual. There were limited international performers. The large alternative music concert, held in August in Oslo is canceled for 2021.
In Sweden, the Skansen museum in Stockholm had an unusual midsummer. The large park was decorated with the midsummer pole and decorations but only 5,000 people were allowed per day. Bingsjöstämman, an outside fiddle gathering held in the province of Dalarna Bingsjöstämman, held in Dalarna was virtual for 2021.
The Skagen festival is Denmark’s oldest music festival. It is held far north of Jutland, the first week of July. This festival was held virtually.
Many festivals in Iceland were canceled early on. The festivals have opened for the rest of the year.
The Nordic Music Festival held at the Lions Park in Victoria, will be celebrated 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
The event is sponsored by the Nordic Heritage Club of Carver County, Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge in Waconia, and monetary contributions from the Sons of Norway Foundation and the Twin Cities Nyckelharpalag. There will be performers, crafters, food, drink, T-shirts, a silent auction and a lutefisk toss. Free coffee will be served from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Watch for further updates.