Have you gotten vaccinated yet? Very straightforward intro, but answer that question to yourself.
Hopefully you have. If not, maybe plan for it soon? Just a suggestion.
The spread of the vaccine is absolutely amazing. It certainly makes our journey back to normalcy seem much more efficient that it has for the past year.
My Instagram feed has been filled with smiling faces with captions such as “I got vaccinated!” Let me tell you, I’ve never been more excited about an injection in my entire life.
Staff in my school district began the vaccination process a while ago. That itself made the return to school feel much safer and now, students being en route to the COVID vax process makes it 10 times better.
The vaccine has made school, and also the general public, feel more sheltered from the virus.
According to Minnesota COVID-19 Response’s website, there are 2,732,819 people with at least one vaccine dose and 2,340,582 people who have completed the vaccine series. Those numbers are something to take pride in.
Unfortunately, there continue to be those certain individuals that refuse to get the vaccine if they’re able to. Even more unfortunate is the fact that even today, there are people that can’t seem to follow CDC guidelines that have been around for over a year now.
It’s hard to imagine that some can’t find it in themselves to protect our world from this deadly pandemic but, alas, here we are.
You may be wondering if I’ve gotten vaccinated. The answer is not yet. I begin the vaccination process next week and couldn’t be more thrilled. Shortly after, I’ll follow up with my second dose.
To close, all I’ll say is, consider the state of our world and the lives of those who have been impacted by the virus. This long and tedious journey isn’t over but if a solution is found, why not hop on that?