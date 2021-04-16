“Every struggle against a pandemic is a race against time.”
That’s what Dr. Michael Osterholm, the University of Minnesota’s professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease, Research and Policy, wrote in “Foreign Affairs” about a month ago, along with writer and filmmaker Mark Olshaker.
I know we’ve all likely felt like we’re racing time during the past 12 months. A race to ramp up testing. A race to get everyone a face covering. A race to find some sense of normalcy. A race to get our school kids safely back inside buildings. A race to figure out how to safely open our small businesses. And now, it’s a race to get as many Carver County residents vaccinated, while dealing with a variant that is more easily spread and may impact our kids more than the original COVID-19 virus strain.
To win this race, Carver County Public Health created partnerships across the county, starting with that initial testing site with Ridgeview back in March 2020. This collaboration with Ridgeview has helped both entities receive more vaccine supply, allowing both organizations to efficiently vaccinate more county residents and those that work in Carver County. This increased supply helps Public Health redirect vaccine doses to critical partners like Watertown Pharmacy and Lakeview Clinics, protecting residents in the western parts of the county as well.
We’ve also used our supply for our strike team, sending vaccinators out into the community to directly vaccinate residents with barriers to attending a large clinic. Public Health remains committed to ensuring vaccine access for all residents. Further, our equity team continues to work with community partners to break down vaccine hesitancy.
Yet, we know many residents remain frustrated they haven’t yet received the vaccine. We continue to appreciate your patience as vaccine supplies increase. Public Health, along with its partners, have operated more than 40 vaccine clinics over the past 15 weeks, delivering more than 30,000 first doses to county residents alone.
Nearly one-third of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, and our vaccination rate of nearly 90% among residents 65 years and older leads the metro area and helped keep our death numbers among the lowest in Minnesota.
Since the start of our vaccination effort, we committed to “vaccinating for impact.” This means serving priority groups first to protect those most vulnerable, as well as those that must work as a frontline or essential employee to keep our economy running.
Soon, though, we anticipate opening our clinics to expanded groups to include every resident 16 years and older. By now, most residents should have received a postcard promoting the call center and our vaccine information website. The postcard shares a trusted source of information in our call center (952-361-1559), which can assist residents with questions about testing, vaccine eligibility, and assistance in registering for a vaccine for those unable to sign up online. As with any mass mailing, there are bound to be a few incorrect names — please accept our apologies for any errors.
In the meantime, we know this race is more like a marathon. The monotony of daily mileage, dealing with aches and pains, and the need for consistency to build endurance is required. Our race against the virus isn’t much different.
We recommend wearing our face coverings, maintaining physical distance, only gathering in small groups, and staying home when sick. Additionally, the state recommends those households with school children using in-person learning models all receive testing every other week, while those with student-athletes receive weekly testing.
Most of all, we continue to encourage patience and resiliency in this race. Get vaccinated if you can. Seek out support from friends, family and mental-health providers as needed — a racer needs a team around them, and this is no different.
We must maintain consistent mitigation tactics, allowing ourselves, those we love and our neighbors to run through the finish-line tape safely and bring this pandemic to an end together.