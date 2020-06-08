If you read our column regularly, you know that we often start with a question. Today’s question is "How are potatoes and people alike?" Whaaaat? Maybe you think we’ve lost our minds.
No, we haven’t, it’s the sadness from the recent events.
As you may know, we had a horrible incident happen in Minneapolis where a white policeman is charged with murdering a black man, George Floyd, while a crowd looked on and begged him to stop. It was filmed so everyone saw the same thing happen. This terrible incident made us, and most people, feel sick to realize what one human could do to another. Everyone felt anger and disgust!
As we reflect on the situation, we’ll share some ideas, not only on potatoes and people but also on perception, passion and peace and how they possibly relate to this situation.
Potatoes: What got us thinking about potatoes is that we noticed there were a few rotten potatoes in the big bag of potatoes that we have downstairs. We realized that we had better remove the rotten potatoes or they could spread their vileness throughout the whole bag. A few bad potatoes don’t mean the whole bag is bad.
People: So how can a potato relate to people? Just as a few bad potatoes don't mean the whole bag is bad; in the same way, because some people are bad, doesn’t mean all people are bad.
And, like potatoes in a dark place too long can rot, sometimes people get stuck in a dark place too long and thoughts can begin to rot. As negativity grows, the whole mind can shift to adopting a certain perception.
Perception: Perception is a point of view. It’s what happens when people have thoughts that support what they believe. It could be a positive point of view and that is usually better for them.
However, sometimes those beliefs are negative. Science shows that, to support people's perceptions, they develop something called confirmation bias, where they search out things that will support their thinking. Then they automatically reject what doesn’t fit their perceived narrative. This leaves them unable to consider seeing things in a new light.
People act on their positive or negative perceptions and sometimes passion is the fuel
Passion: Demonstrations started. Passion fueled the demonstrations, but demonstrators carried out their passionate feelings in very different ways, depending on their perceptions of what should be done.
Peaceful demonstrators marched and chanted as a way of honoring George Floyd’s life. Other demonstrators broke windows, burned buildings, and destroyed businesses.
Now masks, which were previously worn to protect people, were used to disguise looters who took advantage of the chaotic situation. It’s sad to see the destruction and looting of neighborhoods. George Floyd’s family told the media they didn’t condone violence.
Peace: Restoring peace seems far away as Minneapolis, St. Paul and now cities across the nation are facing destruction and violence. Even the White House is under siege.
Is this America? What has happened? We see our cities on fire as if we’re in a war zone. The unfortunate fact is that we are in a war — a war to bring people back together again so we can have a unified country where we help each other every day.
But there is hope! People of every race are showing up with shovels and brooms to clean the leftover debris from the destructive nights. Many people are exhibiting their care for others by delivering food and supplies where needed.
Yet sometimes the problem of division seems so great and so complex. We wish it were as easy as removing the rotten potato and the rotten thoughts. It also means getting rid of the rotten actions of all kinds that hurt and offend others. It means learning how to show love and caring for our fellow humans.
We can’t always change others, but when we change for the positive, often it affects those around us and even causes a ripple effect. Let’s not let a few “bad potatoes” negatively affect our thoughts and perceptions so we group all people as bad, because of a few bad ones.
We’ve given some ideas about potatoes, people, perception, passion and peace. What about you? Will you join us in thought, prayer and action to try to make a positive difference?
We know that people are caring, especially in Minnesota. We can be better as we work together to bring understanding, peace and justice for all.