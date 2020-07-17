Our local tragedy, which has gone national, concerns me.
Emanating from this horrific Minneapolis event is the debate about the police force. It is a topic I never thought would reach a City Council agenda. But it has.
While the flames of Minneapolis’ conflagration were visible to the outer suburbs, the question begs, what will local councils and county boards do to check the spread of violence from pouring over to other communities.
Some say more police are needed. (During the Clinton administration’s war on crime, the popular ratio was one police officer for every 1,000 residents.) Others say that we don’t need a lot of police.
It appears to me both sides of the argument stem from people's resolve to affirm a political or social position, which is not based on any real analysis of the need. Analysis and a review of history’s “lessons learned” could produce a more objective solution to meet public safety needs.
If we look back, we know police brutality exists in our history. In 1921, a clash between black and white residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma left an estimated 200 black Americans killed by white mobs who were deputized by city officials. There was the Detroit riot of 1943. There was another riot in Detroit in 1967 and another riot in Los Angeles in 1992.
The collateral damage that emanates from such horrible events seeps into those urban areas with no regard to black or white cultural and racial considerations. City economies tank. Crime rises. Urban populations dwindle. The quality of education degrades.
Here we are again. What should the outer ring suburbs do to ensure their communities are safe. Is the answer a better trained and more diverse police force? Is the answer to do away with the police force? Should communities leave public safety the way it is and leave it to the experts? (It is probably safe to say that no matter what direction a community takes, there is a cost associated with the decision.)
I will not pretend that I know the answer. But I do know because of past experiences that the current approach some communities take to gauge the situation could be a risky road to a public safety solution.
Now that there is a potential threat, will personal affirmations that stem from either political or social viewpoints influence what local communities do to promote and maintain public safety in their cities?
I hope that public officials move forward without allowing emotive interests to distort their responsibilities to serve.
With the right mix of tools, public officials may be able to better understand the need and come up with solutions that meet that need.
Here are a few thoughts that may serve as a catalyst for further discussion.
The national Institute of Justice is a big proponent of public safety mapping and analysis. In one of its journals, dated April 18, 2018, it states “Combining geographic data with police report data and then displaying the information on a map is an effective way to analyze where, how and why crime occurs.”
If a consortium made up of local community leaders with like cityscapes were to cooperate in such an effort, this consortium could identify potential areas of concern and crime trends.
An added gain to such an approach would also be the identification of resources within the various the police departments that could be shared under joint powers agreements should such opportunities arise. (Some of the adjacent police departments that are contiguous to where I live have mobile high-resolution CCTV that can read license plates. There are devices that can aid in tracking traffic patterns and vehicle counts to help avoid and diminish traffic conjunct congestion and accidents. And there are more.)
In addition to analysis to gauge how much and what type of policing may suit a particular community, there are references and tools that can help determine the cost involved in dealing with certain types of crimes.
This information is available. We just have to use it.
Chanhassen has employed the “feel-good” survey for years. This year, as it has done in the past, the City Council has approved and funded the Carver County Sheriff’s Office to continue its public safety effort. The only difference is that it now costs a bit more.
Hopefully, with all that’s going on, public safety will once again become an item on the City Council agenda ... and soon. It may be time to revisit how we do business.