Are you living your passion? As success coaches, people often come to us because they want to enjoy life by living their passion. They realize there is more to life than what they are experiencing. Mark Twain addressed that when he said, “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”
Finding passion can apply to many areas of life, but as an example we’ll look at finding passion in a career. Fortunately, we love what we do, but could you imagine having to go to a job daily that you hate? While we all have to make money to survive, we all deserve to feel fulfilled after completing a hard day’s work. Sure, there is a paycheck at the end of the week, but does that really make up for all the unhappy time? The answer to that question is certainly no.
There are many self-help podcasts, books and articles created to help people find their passion. In fact, self-help is a billion dollar industry. People all over the world are searching for a life of passion and purpose.
In order to really live a fulfilling life, you’ll want to identify and follow your passion. Although this might sound hard to do, it’s actually attainable. All you need is a willing attitude, determination and a positive spirit. Those, along with some exploration will help you find and live your passion. Let’s look at how to do this.
IDENTIFY YOUR PASSION
Do you know what your passion is? If you want to start living a more fulfilled life, you must explore to discover what drives you.
Ask yourself, is there an activity that gives you excitement? Is there an activity where you become completely immersed and lose track of time?
Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi refers to this feeling as being in flow. It’s like feeling “in the zone.” Do you find yourself daydreaming about a particular field of interest? What motivates you? What makes you want to get up in the morning?
To help people find passion in their work life, we often ask, ‘If money were no object and all jobs paid the same, what would you choose to do?’ Answering these questions may help you identify your passion. Once you discover it, then you can grow your passion.
GROW YOUR PASSION
It may not be difficult to grow your passion because you already identified that you enjoy it. Putting in time to study successful people who are living your passion can pay off in helping you to be your best. Learn as much as you can about your particular interest.
Then, you’re more likely to find employment that you love or be able to start your own business that revolves around your passion.
Remember, you can have a dream but honing your skills can help you turn it into a reality.
TAKE STEPS
After you’ve determined your passion and learned enough information about the topic, now it’s time to put your work to the test and get creative. Here’s a story of a man who did just that. This fellow didn’t like his job. When asked what he loved to do he replied, “Fishing and traveling, but you can’t make money doing that.” However, when he was challenged by his coach to get creative about his passions, he started a successful business leading exciting fishing expeditions around the world!
He thought outside the box, took the necessary steps to change his situation and pursue the career of his dreams. We are reminded of a quote by Les Brown when he said, “Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears.”
Following your passions instead of living your fears will help you live your best life. Find where your passion can make a difference.
Although we’ve focused primarily on work life, developing your passion doesn’t have to be within a job. Passion can be in any area of your life. If your passion is to be a better artist, writer, volunteer, or to become a better person, then follow those dreams, even if they’re just for your own personal development.
What about you? Are you living your life with passion? If not, consider taking some time to identify and pursue your passion.
Living with passion will help you stand out because you’ll have more energy and attract others. As you live your passion, it can contribute to having an even happier, more fulfilled life.