What will you be doing on July 4 to celebrate our nation’s freedom?
Because it’s a national holiday, lots of Americans plan to have a fun day. First, there may be a picnic at a special place like a beach or park, or maybe the whole family will be gathering in your own backyard. Next, there are parades, concerts and even fireworks to fill the agenda. Lots of planning and responsibility goes into having a wonderful day filled with activities that are pulled off seamlessly.
We got to thinking about the fact that it takes assuming responsibility when you want one day to go well. Imagine how much it takes for a country to run well for years. In either case, it may not happen without some possible glitches. We hope we all can forgive people for any mistakes made as our country was developing as we try to be better in the future.
July 4 is a day that not only celebrates those who declared and fought for our freedom, it’s also a day we honor those, past and present who have served to protect our freedom. We have family members and friends who have served our country or are currently in the service. Maybe that’s true for you, too. To each of them, and their families, we are grateful for the freedom they so unselfishly have given us. Some have been injured and carry physical and emotional scars for life. Some did not make it home. Harold Osterkamp said, “All gave some and some gave all.”
Although our country is experiencing discord in social, political, and healthcare areas, we choose to concentrate on what is right with America, instead of what is wrong with America. Colonel Walter Hitchcock said, “Freedom isn’t free.” To honor those words, we thought it may be appropriate to revisit a bit of the history that led to the Declaration of Independence and the bravery of those who declared, and fought for, our freedom.
For more than a year, tensions had been building between the Thirteen Colonies and the British Crown over various issues, including, “taxation without representation.” In addition, there was increased discussion that perhaps the colonies were even capable of governing themselves.
In June of 1776, delegates from the Thirteen Colonies met as the Second Continental Congress to determine whether, or not, to pursue the cause of freedom and liberty. On June 8 they debated a resolution by Richard Henry Lee from Virginia, which was to become known as the Lee Resolution.
Part of this resolution is as follows, “Resolved, That these United Colonies are, and of right to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown …”
On June 11, 1776, a “Committee of Five” was appointed to draft a more detailed declaration of independence. This committee included John Adams, Roger Sherman, Robert Livingston, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin with Thomas Jefferson as the lead author. Congress then adjourned to let the committee do its work.
After three weeks, Congress reconvened, and on July 1 they begin the debate on the proposed Declaration of Independence. They met all day through the night into the next morning.
It was a steamy hot day, maybe like what we’ll be experiencing in July. They kept the windows closed and the curtains drawn because they didn’t want anyone to see or hear them working on the declaration. After all, they were committing an act of treason against the world’s most mighty military power.
As a backdrop to what was happening with Congress, the British Crown had sent over 550 ships filled with soldiers to American shores. Yet, Congress decided to move forward, despite all risk.
On July 2, 1776, Congress declared independence against the British Crown.
But wait, what about July 4? Well, July 4 was the day Congress approved the final wording of the Declaration of Independence after some edits to the draft submitted on July 2. July 4 then became the day included in the Declaration of Independence and copies were distributed throughout the nation.
Brutal battles ensued to gain our freedom. Let us never take that freedom for granted. We are reminded of the words by Peter Marshall, “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”
What about you? As you enjoy the Fourth of July, we hope you’ll remember to celebrate what July 4 represents – honoring those who declared, and fought for, our freedom and those who have upheld it ever since.
Happy Fourth!