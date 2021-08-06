I hope the summer has been treating everyone reading this well. It has certainly been doing me justice for one reason and one reason only. I finally got my license.
That’s pretty much all it took to make this summer top tier, in my eyes.
Anyways, recently, I’ve been reflecting on all the losses that have occurred over the past year, which brings me to my own personal loss that has deeply impacted my life. The passing of my aunt.
My aunt, Shikha Suri, was one of the most beautiful people I have ever met. She cared, wholeheartedly, about everyone around her regardless of reciprocation. Shikha Massi (massi means “mom-like” in Hindi) is one of the strongest, driven, creative and loving women I have known.
My relationship with my aunt was less of an aunt-niece relationship, rather a mother-daughter relationship. Our annual visits to Shikha Massi’s house never felt like I had left home. I realize now that it’s because she was home.
Her absence has created an extremely prominent void in my life that will probably never be filled in the same manner. Shikha Massi passed away on June 4th, 2020 due to a rare heart condition.
I wanted to share this experience because I learned more from it than anything else within the past 16 years.
One main lesson has been, caring and loving with all my heart. Sometimes I look back at my time with Shikha Massi and feel regret. There’s so much I wish I had told her. The guilt of not expressing my love more constantly circumvents me.
The experience of losing a loved one has shown me how short life really is. Sounds cliche however, it couldn’t be more true.
My aunt lived her life to the fullest, fighting all odds. With a smile. From her, I have learned to live in the most fulfilling way possible and I know that’s what Shikha Massi would want.
I’m eternally grateful for her presence in my life and everything she taught me. She reminded my greatest supporter while reminding me to be the best version of myself. No one has taught me life like Shikha Massi did.
I hope if anything can be taken away from this column, it’s simply, don’t waste any time.
There’s so much to be done with the time we’ve got. Make most of the life we’ve been given, right?
That’s all I’ve got for now. Stay healthy and stay safe. Until next time!