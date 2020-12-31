2020 has developed a reputation of being unlucky. Cursed, you may say. The year has passed, with unfortunate events occurring every step of the way.
Many people ask, “What if 2020 was just a trailer for 2021? What if it only gets worse from here?”
As I look behind, there’s been so much loss and heartbreak. Worse is unimaginable which is why I have confidence in the coming year, as I hope you do, as well.
This year will never be gotten over however, peaking into the future, my goals and resolutions stand clear in front of me. Let’s delve into them.
Ideally, resuming normalcy is something I want nothing more; however, that may not be the case for a while. For that reason, re-adjusting life in a way that agrees with our current times is key. I’m sure we’ve all gotten a taste of that.
My first resolution is to continue into my second semester with strength.
10th grade has been far from ideal. Not being able to show physical presence in school, the general lack of motivation, and an obnoxiously overwhelming amount of stress. I could only hope for the new year to bring positivity into my life academically.
Another goal I have for the new year is to focus on myself more.
Self care is so heavily preached, as it should be. I truly believe that prioritizing yourself plays a crucial role in happiness however, that has been lacking in my life these past few months.
With the pressure of school and other aspects of life, my well being hasn’t necessarily been getting much attention so all that being said, I hope to allow myself to better my physical/mental health.
Last, but certainly not least, I want to make the most of my days (in COVID-safe ways, obviously.) As corny as that may be, it couldn’t be more true. Now, I don’t mean cliff jumping and skydiving. It could be as simple as sitting in a hammock and listening to music. Or spending time with my friends (again, following CDC guidelines). Doing anything that brings even an ounce of excitement/happiness.
Setting goals and resolutions can truly raise your spirits. The new year is an opportunity to start fresh and achieve all that you wish to.
Look into the future. What do you want to see from yourself? How do you want to develop as a person? What does your life look like? Maybe take a second to think about those questions.
We’re so close to finishing the race of 2020. Go into 2021 with hope. For now, that’s all
I’ve got! See you next year!