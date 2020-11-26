While watching a movie on video, it’s not unusual for me to press the pause button at least once to go grab a snack or let the dog out (and in, and out again).
I love my dog, but it seems his pressing needs usually strike during the most suspenseful or poignant scenes, or just as I finally settle down with a nice bowl of popcorn, snuggled under my cozy couch blanket. This is annoying, but I abide by his call because I know I will pay for it later if I don’t.
Interruptions notwithstanding, I will eventually finish the movie, knowing when I finally get back to it, I enjoy it the same, just as though I hadn’t left.
Like a break in a movie that we have finally settled into, our state leaders put us on pause and the city of Chanhassen (including the Senior Center and Rec Center) have followed suit. The interruptions in our lives feel annoying and frustrating, yet it is only a short time in the long run to get back to healthy and normal.
During this new roll-back phase, we are again concerned about our more vulnerable aged 60+ population, as well as the families caring and watching out for them.
This is a good time to repost resources available to families and older adults as we navigate these waters again and wait for the pause to be released.
- Senior Linkage Line. 1-800-333-2433, or online at Seniorlinkage.com. A service of the Minnesota Board on Aging, this is a FREE statewide information and assistance service. Aging experts help with information on housing, health insurance, financial assistance, community supports and legal assistance.
- Transportation. SW Prime is an on-demand, pick-up/drop-off from home ride service. Reduced rates are in place for seniors in Chanhassen and surrounding cities. Vans operate Monday-Friday. Rides can be requested using the SW Prime Mobile App, or by calling 952-797-7463.
- Meals on Wheels Chanhassen. CAP Agency. 952-442-5478, offers nutritional meals delivered directly to seniors’ homes. A small donation for meals is requested, but no one is turned away based on ability to pay. Meals can be ordered occasionally, or on a regular schedule with a three day advanced notice.
- Carver County Home and Community Based Services. 952-361-1999. Caseworkers help assess seniors’ needs and find available service assistance and care according to income.
- Caregiver Support and Family Assistance. CareNextion.org offers this free and secure website as a tool for families who need help planning and organizing care for a loved one. Senior Community Services offers support and resources for seniors, caregivers and families. 952-541-1019. Online at seniorcommunity.org
- MN Covid-19 Testing and Helpline. Contact the Minnesota Helpline at 651-657-1304 for questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To order a free at-home saliva test, go online to: learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/
There are many volunteer opportunities available as well, including these local senior organizations looking for help:
- Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers to bring meals from Waconia to Chanhassen, and to deliver to seniors’ homes in Chanhassen. Volunteers are typically needed from 10-11:30 a.m. Call Karen at 952-442-5478.
- WeCAB, a local nonprofit transportation organization providing door-to-door rides for special needs seniors, needs volunteer drivers. Drivers choose their schedule based on availability. Call 1-844-743-3932.
You may also call the Chanhassen Senior Center at 952-227-1124 for additional resources or information, as well as to get on our email notification list for ongoing updates about our programs.
More information can also be found on Chanhassen’s Park and Rec Facebook page as well as the city’s website at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us.