The Rotary Club of Chanhassen needs your help.
In early April, you will be receiving a letter in the mail from the Rotary Club of Chanhassen requesting a donation to help keep our programs alive.
As COVID-19 continues to limit activities within our community, the future has never felt so unpredictable. This has greatly affected our fundraising, primarily due to the loss of our club’s major fundraiser last year — selling beer and wine at the city of Chanhassen’s Fourth of July celebration.
Unfortunately, because of this lost revenue, it has put our ability to continue to fund our programs at risk.
Over the last 35 years, the Rotary Club of Chanhassen has provided scholarships to service-oriented high school seniors, as well as those students participating in our STRIVE program. Our STRIVE mentorship program helps at-risk high school students graduate and continue on with post-secondary education.
Please help us keep our scholarship programs intact, and to continue to honor and reward our high school seniors.
Right now, we are doing everything possible to sustain our annual programs, which include funding to support local charities such as Hope House/Open Hands Foundation, Love INC, Camp Fire Minnesota, as well as important community events such as the Fourth of July parade, Taste of Chanhassen, Breakfast with Santa, and Feb Fest. Without your support, our ability to sponsor local charities and community events at former levels will be lost.
In times like these, Chanhassen residents have always come through with their generosity and willingness to help.
As Rotarians, our mission is “Service Above Self.” All of your generous donations will go to those in need.
On behalf of the Rotary Club of Chanhassen, I appreciate your consideration and support. Please watch in the mail for a letter that has a Fourth of July banner on it and consider donating to the Rotary Club of Chanhassen.
Thank you!