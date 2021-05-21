The snow has melted, birds are singing, the sun is shining — now is the time to think about planting summer gardens!
But many of us might not have had the chance to grow a garden as a kid — or we might not have the garden space or “know-how” to even begin planning.
The Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardeners are available to help the youth in our communities start on this very important path to better health, a better environment and improved sustainability — and inspire them to continue gardening in the future!
The Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardeners have helped over 20 public and private schools start and maintain school gardens at their locations in recent years, with the students’ ages ranging from preschool through high school.
Through implementation of these gardens, the students learn the importance of environmental stewardship, community and social development, healthy lifestyle and hands-on academic achievement. From the planning stages through implementation, ongoing maintenance and problem-solving, harvesting and fall clean-up, Master Gardeners can assist in developing this program at your school.
The school garden program has received excellent response from participating schools, with rave reviews from teachers, school administrators, parents and students.
Tara Orstad, grade 7-8 science teacher, has been instrumental in establishing the school garden at Shakopee West Middle School for the past three years; she has been thrilled with the students’ response to the program and the new educational opportunities the garden provides.
“Any time and energy spent in the garden pays off 10-fold with the students by encouraging them to get their hands dirty and to look at the earth in a new way!"
Their school has established seven raised garden beds and three in-ground perennial/ pollinator gardens, and was able to install these primarily through local grants, donations and “sweat equity” at very little cost to the district.
The school garden at La Academia Spanish Immersion School, a K-5 school located in Chaska, is now in its fourth year; their garden was established in an area that had been completely overgrown with weeds.
Through assistance from parents and school maintenance staff, the area was cleared and seven garden beds were developed, with funding assistance provided by local grants and donations of plants & seeds from local businesses and seed companies.
“The school garden gives students of all age groups a hands-on experience with where their food comes from, through planting the seeds in the spring, watching them grow through the summer and harvesting in the fall,” said Kari Crane, parent volunteer/school garden coordinator.
The students’ families sign up to water and care for the garden during summer months on a rotating basis; the families are enthusiastic to share this experience with their students. Throughout the summer, there is often excess produce which the school donates to a local food shelf.
With budgeting for the upcoming 2021-22 school season, now is the time to consider implementing this program at your school. The Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardener volunteers can help your school through the following steps in starting your program:
- Consult with school administrators and staff about starting a school garden.
- Advise about funding resources, such as grants and financial resources to help defray costs.
- Advise about selection of a garden site, design, tools, soil tests.
- Provide horticulture curriculum ideas.
- Teach staff and students about gardening.
- Attend the School Garden Planting Day.
- Lead students through horticulture-based activities.
As noted at both Shakopee West Middle School and La Academia Spanish Immersion School, materials and plants can often be donated and additional funding grants may be available through the Statewide Health Improvement Program (SHIP) or your respective county to minimize these costs.
The school garden also provides many opportunities for parents, teachers and other volunteers to be involved in gardening activities, which helps strengthen ties and commitment within the community.
If you are interested in the possibility of starting a school garden at your child’s school, the Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardeners would love to help! We would be happy to answer your questions about initial cost and commitment, the planning process and building support within your school and community.
For questions and help with getting started, please contact: Kristy Mock, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, at klmock@umn.edu or 952-466-5309.
In addition, the Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardeners are available to help you with any other gardening questions you may have. We provide free classes through the Carver County Library, the Carver County Fairgrounds, and Scott County Fairground as well as maintain the teaching gardens.
Learn more at our website at www.carverscottmastergardeners.org. For gardening questions, please call our Yard & Garden Line at 952-466-5308.
Happy spring and happy gardening!