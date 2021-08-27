Freshwater mussels, what many call clams, often go unnoticed buried at the bottoms of lakes and rivers.
Most times we only find a shell washed up on a beach. Though hidden, freshwater mussels are fascinating, help clean our lakes and rivers, and are one of the most endangered animals in the United States.
Freshwater mussels are mollusks, meaning they are invertebrates, with a soft body. They grow a shell for protection. Other mollusks include snails, clams, oysters, even octopuses although they have no shell.
Freshwater mussels have two shells, called “valves,” held together by an elastic hinge. Minnesota has 51 species of native freshwater mussel and two invasive mollusks: zebra mussels and Asian clams.
What makes them special?
They live for a long time; decades and in some cases more than a century. They do not move much. They have a hatchet-shaped organ, called a “foot” which they can extend from their shell. They can use it to move around, but mostly they just use it to burrow in sediment to stay in place.
Freshwater mussels live buried at the bottom of a lake or stream filtering the water for oxygen and food such as bacteria, protozoans, and algae. This filtering action helps clean water and makes them sensitive to water pollution.
They are dependent on fish for reproduction. To complete their life cycle, mussels require a fish host. Some mussels will lure a fish close to them and then release larvae, called glochidia.
The larvae attach to the fish gills or fins and live on the fish for a while as parasites to become juvenile mussels. At this point they detach from the fish and fall to the river or lakebed. Some mussels require one species or group of fish as a host; others can use several to many fish species or groups.
Searching for mussels
In June and July, Carver County staff surveyed seven reaches of the South Fork of the Crow River to inventory native mussels in the river. Staff surveyed the river for a total of 27.5 hours, sampled 518 mussels, and found six different species.
To survey, staff both wade and snorkel in the river, searching the river bottom with their hands for mussels, and they collect the mussels in a mesh bag for processing.
Collected mussels are then sorted by species. Each species is then sorted into two age classes (0-5 years and 6+ years). Like trees, mussels have rings that give a good estimate of the age of the mussel. Measurements are taken of the smallest and largest mussel for species and each age group. The mussels are then returned to their original location in the stream.
Below is a breakdown of the number of mussels collected per species:
- Black sandshell: 7 live specimens sampled; 2 female, 5 males
- Cylindrical papershell: 1 shell sampled
- Fatmucket: 242 live specimens sampled
- Giant floater: 21 live specimens sampled
- Plain pocketbook: 172 live specimens sampled
- White heelsplitter: 76 live specimens found
Endangered
Minnesota has already lost many freshwater mussel species to water pollution. Half the species once found in the Minnesota River are now represented only by dead shells. The decline in population is caused by loss and pollution of habitat. A newer threat is zebra mussels. Zebra mussels colonize on freshwater mussel shells in such numbers they suffocate and starve the native mussels.
Of the six species found, all are relatively common throughout Minnesota, however, the black sandshell mussel is listed by the state as a species of special concern, meaning it is extremely uncommon throughout Minnesota. This is reflected in the number of black sandshell mussels collected during the surveys, only seven out of 518.
To ensure survival of the black sandshell and other mussels in the Crow, a free flowing river must be maintained to ensure the fish hosts can reach the mussels. The fish host for the black sandshell mussel is the walleye and several sunfish species like black crappie, bluegill, and orange spotted sunfish.
The South Fork of the Crow River is part of the Upper Mississippi River Watershed, which has a mussel community composed of nine mussel species. This means the South Fork Crow River has the potential to have nine species as well. In addition to the six species sampled, the creeper, the paper pondshell, and the creek heelsplitter all could live within the river’s watershed.
The creeper and the paper pondshell are thin-shelled species that are likely found in smaller tributaries of the river and the creek heelsplitter, like the black sandshell, is listed by the state as a species of special concern, so not finding these species in the river is not surprising.
Protected species
All living freshwater mussels are protected under Minnesota’s game and fish laws. It is illegal to collect live mussels. Individuals with a fishing license or children under age 16 may have up to 24 whole or 48 half shells of that are not endangered or threatened.
Twenty-five of the 51 species in Minnesota are protected under the state’s endangered and threatened species law and may not be possessed dead or alive.
If you find live mussels on your summer adventures, it’s best to look at them and gently place them back in the water, on top of the sediment. They will reposition themselves as they like.
Questions can be sent to Andrew Edgcumbe with the Carver County Water Management Organization at aedgcumbe@co.carver.mn.us.