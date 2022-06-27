Are you living strategically? What got us thinking about this is because we know how important it is for businesses to be ‘strategic’ in their activities.
For successful businesses, ‘being strategic’ is not a one-time event. It is a well-thought-out plan that permeates every aspect of that business. That plan is inspired by a compelling vision and purpose that guides the actions of that business.
So, how could those concepts apply to our personal lives? We also see how people who have strategic plans for their lives are happier with the outcomes. As Vince Lombardi said, “Hope is not a strategy.” So, if you want to live life strategically, here are seven simple steps to consider:
1. Make goals based on what matters.
Write a values statement to help identify priorities when you craft your mission and vision statements. A mission statement is about what exists now, and a vision statement reflects what you want to see happen in the future. Simply put, writing out these three statements will help you make goals to achieve what matters most to you.
Knowing why you are doing something will help keep you motivated. For example, why did you want to lose weight? Maybe it’s to fit into a smaller pair of jeans or maybe there are other visions. If family and health are values, maybe the mission and vision are to be well, energetic, and able to travel with family.
2. Measure progress regularly.
Here are some guidelines for checking progress regularly:
Schedule times to check in. Daily or weekly is usually best, but monthly could be acceptable for longer-term goals. Work with a mentor, coach or mastermind group if you need an outside perspective and an accountability partner. Create a check-in system. Find or create templates to use, make your check-in the same process each time.
3. Discover what’s working and what’s not working.
Once you’ve been working on your goals for a while, you’ll learn what’s not working. Learning what doesn’t work is one step closer to learning what does work. On top of that, when you learn something isn’t working, you can stop doing it!
Now you can also see what is working well and change your tactics. You get to see progress while imagining how it contributes to your ideal life. When you figure out what works — stick to it. Better yet — double or even triple down on it if it seems like a good plan.
4. Revisit the basics.
Sometimes people and circumstances change. This change can be subtle, or major, but as we grow, we change, and things happen. Change is inevitable. So, we also know that the basics of our values, mission and vision statements may also change, especially if the journey to goals has some unforeseen turns. Allow yourself to be flexible when changes need to be made. Revisit and analyze your overall basics and make the needed adjustments in courses of action.
5. Redefine your goals.
Since you are checking in on your goals regularly, and revisiting the basics of what’s important to you, now you have a chance to redefine goals and strategies where needed. Don’t be afraid to do this. If your visions or values have changed, you may have to change your goals.
6. Adjust your plan.
If your goals change, you’ll need to adjust your plans accordingly. A strategic thinker knows that plans change. You can almost think of your plans as a living creature. Your strategic plans grow, mature, and change right alongside you. Now as you go forward to reach your desired vision, remember to live life along the way.
7. Reap the rewards of your strategic life.
As your strategic living plan comes to fruition, you get to enjoy the rewards. You have planned well and lived strategically. Your plan will be different than someone else’s plan because it meets your desired goals. At times, you might have sacrificed to get to your goals. Now you can enjoy the time, effort, and financial investment you put into crafting your strategic life.
What about you? These seven steps can help you make your strategic plans and then live them. We agree with Jack Canfield who said, “I believe people make their own luck by great preparation and good strategy.” A key part of a strategic life is how you react to the variables thrown your way. If you want to achieve what you desire, living strategically can help you face life’s battles with the best chance of winning.