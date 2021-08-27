It is hard to believe summer is coming to an end. Kids will soon be in school.
The Nordic Musical Festival at Lions Park in Victoria will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The festival is sponsored by the Nordic Heritage Club of Carver County, Waconia Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge, The Sons of Norway Foundation, and the Twin Cities Nyckelharpalag.
This is a free event, rain or shine. There will be entertainers all day long.
From 10 to 10:30 a.m., coffee is free. At that time, you will be serenaded by an allspel or musicians from different groups playing together.
MUSICIANS PERFORMING
The American Swedish Institute (ASI) Male Chorus, is directed by Jeff Wressell and accompanied by Dan Ritter.
The ASI Cloudberries is a Swedish women's chorus directed by Carolyn Spargo and accompanied by Frances Olson and Thomas Spargo.
Keyed Duo plays on the Swedish nyckelharpa (key fiddle) which has been played at least since the 1600s.
Elise Peters and Renee Vaughn will play traditional Swedish music.
Laulu Aika is a Finnish group. Their name means Song Time. Laulu Aika musicians play a variety of instruments including mandolin, two row button accordion, violin, guitar, bass, octave mandolin, harmonium, jouhikko, kantele, nyckelharpa, and percussive instruments such as tambourine, and pimpparauta. You will be tapping your toes to their music.
Värskspelmän is a family group incorporating the family farm name, Värsk, in Sweden. Antonio Spargo, Thomas Spargo, Annika Eriksson, and Carolyn Spargo play Swedish folk tunes. Julie Anderson and Frances Olson will be joining to play.
The Twin Cities Hardingfelelag is a group of five to seven players of the Hardanger fiddle, the national folk instrument of Norway. Hardanger fiddle looks different from a violin. It has black pen-and-ink drawings, elaborate mother-of-pearl inlay, and its scroll is topped with the carved head of a dragon.A Hardanger fiddle also sounds different from a violin. What makes the sound of a Hardanger fiddle distinctive is the set of four or five additional strings that run underneath the fingerboard. These sympathetic strings are not bowed, but add echoing overtones.
Paul Dahlin and his wife Marikay will be playing Swedish folk music. Paul Dahlin is the founder of the American Swedish Institute Spelmanslag and a NEA National Heritage Fellow. He learned to play Swedish fiddle tunes from his grandfather, Ivares Edvin Johnsson, who emigrated from Dalarna, Sweden. When the Spelmanslag performed at Sweden's largest folk music festival, Musik vid Siljan in 1989, Dahlin was hailed by his Swedish colleagues as an important keeper of a deep musical tradition. in honor of his efforts to preserve Swedish folk music, Paul was presented with the designation of the Royal Order of the Polar Star by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden in 2010.
Finn Hall is based in Minneapolis and recreates the feel and sounds of the historic Finnish-American dance halls for local dancers offering waltz, polka, schottische, mazurka, tango, humppa and other dances. Finn Hall tours throughout the Midwestern United States, and occasionally to both the east and west coasts for dances and concerts. They tour internationally as well whenever possible.
The Twin Cities Nyckelharpalag (Key Fiddle Group) was formed in 1998 to practice and perform Swedish folk music. Their repertoire is drawn mostly from folk tunes in Uppland, Sweden, where the nyckelharpa tradition has its roots. The TC Nyckelharpalag enthusiastically carries on Swedish traditions through music. In performance members of the group wear folk-dräkt, folk costumes modeled after clothing worn on special occasions in the 19th century.The group is based in Minneapolis/Saint Paul, Minnesota and affiliated with The American Swedish Institute.
Ballade is a Danish folk music group that plays traditional music for dance and listening.
LUTEFISK TOSS
In addition to the performers, you can watch the Norwegians and Swedes fight for the trophy from the lutefisk toss. The Viking Village is back. There are crafters, silent auction, food, drink, and T-shirts.
The Nordic Heritage Club resumes their meetings in September. The September meeting will be on Sept. 10 at Lion's Park from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be set up for the festival, fellowship, and food. Hot dogs and potatoes will be served. A dessert or side dish is welcomed.
The Nordic Heritage Club meets the second Friday of the month from September to May. The meeting place is at the Victoria Recreation Center, 8475 Kochia Lane. The gathering time is at 7 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30. Refreshments are served after the program.
These meetings are open to everyone and is family friendly. For more information, contact Carolyn Spargo at carolynspargo@gmail.com.