For some time now, I’ve been meaning to write an article about the city’s outstanding infrastructure/road repair project.
I was completely impressed. But I was having a hard time articulating something so technical as infrastructure to make it meaningful to residents so they could appreciate the fine job the city has done. The subject matter is just not sexy.
Finally, I got some fire in my belly after reading a book about a former U.S. secretary of state and four-star general, Colin Powell. Excerpts from the book got me off the dime.
Here are a couple of comparisons:
In the book there is a reference from one of general’s former employers while (Powell) was working his way through school. The supervisor commented ‘This young kid from Harlem was going to really be somebody someday.’ He watched Powell sweep a factory floor from an out-of-sight location. The young college student cleaned every inch of the floor two, three, four times until he was satisfied. And I don’t mean this supervisor. Powell was NOT told to do it. He just did it.
What’s my point? Work ethic!
Now back to our road crews in the here and now. During my time in the workforce, I never witnessed a road crew police their area before, during and after a work day. I can say with complete candor these guys left their worksites in better shape than at the beginning of each workday. I’m dumbfounded over the fact that every person that the city has phenomenal work ethic despite the fact that no one is “watching.”
Here are a few more observations.
I watched road crews stop what they were doing to allow an elderly resident back out of his driveway with the assistance of no less than three city crew members helping the gentleman navigate his way out of the neighborhood
On another occasion, a resident was in too much of a hurry when he weaved through and around one of the city’s construction crews. A quick-thinking member of the crew put himself at risk by stepping in front of the vehicle to avoid the resident from hitting a gaggle of kids who were in the wrong place witnessing the unnoticed act of courage.
One evening, after all crews were finished with their workday, one of the city’s project managers came through the neighborhood. Earlier in the day, he got a call from the resident who had not marked the location of his invisible dog fence. The project manager knocked on the door and, without pointing blame, told the homeowner that he would take care of the break in the line. This project manager on his own time repaired the invisible fence. No one was watching. He just did it.
This city staff has leadership traits comparable to one of our greatest American heroes, Colin Powell. Our city staff lives up to one of the general’s quotes: “There’s no end to the good you can do you if you don’t care who gets credit.”