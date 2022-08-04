Doug and Lynn Nodland

Do you find yourself yearning for the days when life was simpler? We understand! There definitely were some advantages to those times. We found ourselves talking about that exact idea recently. How ironic it was when we learned that the first week in August is “National Simplify Your Life Week.” The purpose of the week is devoted to helping free us all from physical and psychological clutter.

The concept of “simplifying” your life doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, we teach people how to simplify and declutter. But, sometimes when you’re busy and living in it, you get so used to it that you don’t even see it. Recently, we were out of town for an extended period. When we came home, we saw our home with “fresh eyes.” We couldn’t believe all the “clutter.” Maybe when people were encouraged to stay home, you used that time to simplify and declutter. If so, congratulations!

Chanhassen residents Doug and Lynn Nodland are success coaches and owners of The Balance Center. Doug and Lynn can be contacted at WeCare@SharingLifesLessons.com. More information and videos at http://SharingLifesLessons.com.

