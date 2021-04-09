I’m back and — great news — I’m back in school full-time! I know, such a huge step during this pandemic. I couldn’t be happier.
Before delving into all my complaints, let’s take a minute to appreciate how far we’ve come since the beginning of COVID-19.
Hearing about the progress made with the vaccination is extremely reassuring, and I think reassurance is much-needed for many during this strange time.
We’ve made it through over 365 days of a global pandemic and we’re still pushing through it. That’s amazing. Go us.
I mentioned earlier that I’m back in school full-time, so let’s talk about that. I go to school in person four days a week, along with a majority of my peers.
There are a handful of students that did choose to continue online school, but for the most part, we’re back and it’s been a dream come true. Yeah, very dramatic, but that’s how much I’ve missed school.
I was worried about how effective the COVID-safe procedures would be, however much of our school staff is in the process of getting vaccinated, which secures my confidence with the slow return to normalcy.
On the contrary, a new strand of COVID-19 caused cases to spike in our area. Like seriously? Being a teenager, the exhilaration that comes with all the reopenings has been very present, but this new strand of COVID (along with the rise) is taking us back to square one.
I will say though, I feel much better about the journey through this one. The efficiency in controlling the virus has significantly improved, and what a relief that is.
There have been so many roadblocks that we’ve overcome and although COVID hasn’t completely vanished as we want it to, the condition of our world has significantly improved in the past year.
That being said, continuing to wear masks, social distancing and following all other CDC guidelines is crucial. I don’t know about you but, going back to normal sounds very appealing to me. Let’s try to get that back, shall we?
That’s all I’ve got for now but let me just say, that mask looks so good on you! See you soon!