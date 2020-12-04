The coronavirus pandemic has changed so much about how we go about our everyday lives. It has fundamentally impacted how we interact with one another, where we can travel, and how we work.
Like so many local businesses and community members, SouthWest Transit (SWT) has been significantly impacted by the changes brought about by COVID-19, but rest assured that SWT is doing everything in its power to ensure its services are safe and that we are ready for our riders’ return when they are ready.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic SWT has had procedures in place to ensure the safety of everyone using our services and those who run it.
In addition to requiring both riders and all SWT staff to wear masks, all SWT vehicles and facilities are cleaned and disinfected daily or after every trip; Plexiglas barriers have been installed both around the driver and throughout the passenger cabins for enhanced safety; seating is limited on all SWT vehicles to ensure safe social distancing; passenger loads are monitored in real-time to ensure overcrowding does not occur; passenger waiting areas are marked with social distancing floor markers; all SWT staff undergo temperature checks daily; and all vehicles have been newly equipped with a state-of-the-art ion air purification system to further ensure the highest level of safety possible on our vehicles.
With so many people practicing social distancing and having no choice but to work from home, SWT’s services have been greatly impacted. Express ridership is down 90% and SW Prime ridership is down 50% from pre-pandemic levels. These drastic ridership reductions forced SWT to make some tough decisions, such as reducing our services by over 60% and furloughing or eliminating over 50% of our workforce. These actions were not taken lightly and were done so to ensure the agency’s long-term success. With State revenues being stretched to the max, the cuts that have been made give SWT a fighting chance to ensure our success in a post-pandemic world.
Despite all the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, SWT does see a brighter future ahead, and we are already well on our way to planning for a “new normal” after COVID. It is expected that commuter patterns will likely change post-pandemic as employers continue to take advantage of the flexibilities brought about by remote work. While we believe employees will return to their physical workplaces, we understand that our services need to adapt to a changing world where telework is more of the norm.
This is why SWT is already planning for new and innovative services such as service along the I-494 corridor to the Mall of America and MSP Airport; expanding our SW Prime and Prime MD services to Shakopee and other neighboring communities; allowing for scheduled rides on our SW Prime service; improving first mile/last mile connections to our stations and SWLRT (once it’s operational) via expanded SW Prime, carsharing, and bike sharing; demonstrating autonomous vehicle technologies on SW Prime and in Eden Prairie’s Golden Triangle Area; and implementing electric vehicles throughout our fleet just to name a few.
SWT was formed in 1986 by the Cities of Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Chaska to better meet and adapt to the changing transit needs of their communities. For over 30 years SWT has been doing just that and will continue to do so long after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.