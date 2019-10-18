The number of fast food chains in America is increasing at an exponential rate, and for good reason!
While home-cooked meals are the best option for your health and wallet, it is hard to downplay the convenience and ease of a quick drive thru.
Eating healthy on the go is possible, and will become easy over time.
Here are a few tips to help keep yourself on track while eating outside of the home.
1. Do your research.
One great thing that has come out of the rise of the internet is that many restaurants now have their own websites.
Before visiting a restaurant, it can be beneficial to look at its website and check out the menu to scope out a few options.
Looking over the menu beforehand can help you make a healthy and informed decision while ordering. Look for foods that are high in vitamins and nutrients, such as fruits or vegetables to include in your meal.
2. Pay attention to the menu.
As of May 2018, the FDA has enacted a new law in which restaurant chains with more than 20 locations are required to list calories on their menus.
While calories aren’t everything when it comes to nutrition, it can provide some baseline information to making healthful choices. Sometimes a burger sounds better than a salad, and that’s OK.
Calorie listings can guide you toward making proper adjustments at dinnertime if you decide to go for the burger at lunch.
You should always consult a dietitian or health professional to know the number of calories you should be eating for your personal lifestyle and health goals.
3. Ask questions.
According to the FDA, fast food chains with over 20 locations are also required to provide additional nutrition information beyond caloric content upon request. Don’t be shy when it comes to requesting this information from your server.
Nutrition information such as saturated fat and sodium content can be provided. This is important to keep in mind for individuals trying to make specific dietary changes, such as lowering sodium intake or increasing vitamin intake.
4. Include at least one serving of vegetables with each meal.
When eating out, most restaurants will provide a variety of options for sides. Try choosing a side salad or vegetables instead of fries. These options can be just as filling and satisfying without all the additional fat and sodium.
Even simple swaps, such as opting for roasted potatoes over fried potatoes will cut back on empty calories with no nutritional value.
5. Eat intuitively.
Pay attention to your body’s cues. We are born with the ability to eat when we are hungry and stop when we are full. Environmental factors such as special occasions and tempting desserts can distract us and suppress this intuition, making us eat more than our bodies need. Check in with your body throughout mealtimes to avoid overeating.
The rise in fast food chains in America is great for our busy lifestyles and doesn’t have to be detrimental to our diets.
It is important to be informed and prepared when grabbing a quick bite outside of the house. By following these five tips, eating out can be simple and healthful.