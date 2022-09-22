When was the last time you laughed—a really good belly laugh? Hopefully, it was not too long ago. The reason we bring this up is because recently something got us laughing so hard, we both had tears in our eyes. And did it ever feel good to do that! In today’s world there’s so much going on that is serious and troubling, that we can forget what it’s like to have a good laugh.
We’ve all heard the saying, “Laughter is the best medicine.” There’s a ring of truth to that statement—and laughter has no negative side effects. Besides that, there are some positive physical and psychological benefits to incorporating humor into our personal and work lives. Let’s look at some of the benefits and how to bring more humor and laughter into our life. Here are some of the physical benefits:
Loma Linda University in California showed that laughter was a natural pain killer. They found that the endorphins produced with laughter ease chronic pain and increase feelings of well-being. Exercises, such as walking, running or cycling, are helpful to strengthen the heart, and guess what else strengthens the heart muscle—you guessed it, a good hearty laugh. Those really good belly laughs can also strengthen abdominal muscles. What a wonderful way to exercise.
Laughing also wards off diseases by boosting the immune system. When people look at life positively and laugh more, research shows that they lower their chances of developing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension. The T cells in your body are activated and these increase immune function by helping to protect against viruses, germs, and a variety of diseases. Robert R. Provine, professor of neurobiology and psychology at the University of Maryland, is known as one of the world’s experts on laughter. His book, “Laughter: A Scientific Investigation,” highlights the importance of laughter.
This reminds us of Norman Cousins, author and professor. He became well-known for crediting his recovery from serious health challenges, by using humor and laughter. In fact, he later wrote “Anatomy of an Illness as Perceived by the Patient.” Some people wondered if his result could have been the placebo effect. However, scientific documentation shows that when you laugh, you can change the body’s chemical and physiological responses to promote healing.
We’ve talked about the many benefits of humor and laughter on the physical body. Now let’s look at what it can do for mood and relationships. When you laugh, it can raise mood and lower feelings of anxiety, worry, stress and depression. And what effect do you think these changes have on relationships? You’re right—relationships can improve, too.
Maybe we’ve told you this story before. The subject of laughter reminds us of a time when we were first married and just learning how to handle disagreements. Yes, even psychologists and success coaches have them. When we had our disagreement, I (Lynn) went outside to cool off and have a breath of fresh air.
When I came back in, Doug was peeking out from behind a wall. He had tied a white handkerchief to the end of a yardstick, and he was waiving it as a sign of peace. I couldn’t help but laugh. It broke the icy feelings and replaced them with feelings of warmth for his humorous creativity.
Of course, humor always needs to be appropriate, playful, and never cutting or sarcastic. Good humor and laughter are a way to say, “I hear you and I want to connect with you.” So, let’s look further into what laughing together can mean for relationships.
Whether you’re dealing with a family member, coworker, or friend, it’s important to assess how the other person might take your humorous playfulness. You don’t want them to ever think that you are laughing at them. Instead, you want it to be something you both can laugh about, so it can bring you closer together.
Besides adding playfulness and fun, humor can improve daily interactions. Everyone has their own habits and ideas. It’s normal to have times when you rub each other the wrong way. Humor can help each of you to accept the others’ differences and avoid getting into arguments that really aren’t worth the fight.
What about you? Are you struggling to laugh? If so, we encourage you to add more humor. It can benefit your physical, emotional and relationship health. Also, when it seems appropriate, the next time you have a disagreement with someone, use humor and laugher. This strategy of connection may not only help to make relationships stronger, it may also help you live longer. As Mary Pettibone Poole, says, “He who laughs, lasts.”
Chanhassen residents Doug and Lynn Nodland are success coaches and owners of The Balance Center. Doug and Lynn can be contacted at WeCare@SharingLifesLessons.com. More information and videos at http://SharingLifesLessons.com.