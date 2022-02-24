With session upon us and an election around the corner, the safety of our citizens has been top of mind for many of us.
We have seen crime skyrocket in cities around the country, and record numbers of murders in many of them. With crime spreading outward from the Twin Cities metro area, the issue is hitting close to home. I have a friend who recently was the victim of a carjacking, after he was leaving his job from a drug rehab center where he is a counselor, he was accosted in a parking lot and his truck was stolen at gunpoint.
We’ve all heard about the rampant crime happening in broad daylight, and plummeting numbers of police on the streets as DFL politicians insist on denigrating the profession and those who risk their lives to keep us safe, and we’ve heard activists and elected officials alike calling to defund and disband the police.
I am one among many who have insisted that my wife and children not go downtown Minneapolis out of fear for their safety. Last year during the riots in Minneapolis, I was on a ride-along with a Minneapolis police officer, and I watched as people threw rocks at the police, screamed obscenities, and perpetrated violence like I’ve never seen before. I heard from officers at their roll call meetings that don’t want to be there anymore because they don’t feel supported by the mayor.
During the 2021 special session, House Republicans introduced a bill that would have appropriated money for additional law enforcement resources, and proposed numerous amendments to strengthen law enforcement, prevent defunding of the police, and imposing consequences on cities that attempted to do so. Unfortunately, every single one of them was voted down by Democrats in the House who represent the very communities seeing the biggest uptick in crime.
People here in Carver County are afraid of the unchecked lawlessness from the Twin Cities creeping out to our rural communities. I have a close relationship with Carver County Sheriff Kamerud, and we talk often about the state of things in the county. They at the sheriff’s department are also worried about the creep of crime outward from the Twin Cities.
With a nearly $8 billion surplus in the state’s coffers, I believe adding resources to fight crime and prosecute criminals should be a priority for use of our surplus budget dollars. I will continue fighting for the safety of Minnesotans across the state as we begin the upcoming legislative session.