With the September release of the Netflix true crime series Dahmer—a dramatized retelling of the life and crimes of the notorious American serial killer—discussion about the ethics of true crime media and its seemingly endless production is being revisited once again.
From the O.J. Simpson case to the death of Elisa Lam, various cases of homicides, disappearances, and other horrific incidents are the subject of much intrigue in popular culture. Followers of true crime TV series, movies, books, and podcasts have grown into a massive fanbase, with an equally massive presence on social media. In addition to countless “official” productions, fan-run social media accounts dedicated to analyzing and discussing crimes can be found on virtually every platform. Accounts dedicated to a particular type of content—such as doing makeup or decorating cookies—will even put a twist on their family-friendly activity by incorporating true crime into their videos, often in the form of monologues describing a certain crime in the background.
Many believe that both the production and consumption of this content is unethical, a discussion which has resurfaced with the release and massive success of Dahmer. They argue that society should not trivialize real, horrific crimes by converting them into entertainment for the masses. At times, true crime fans can forget that the victims of these crimes were real people, with lives and families, who should be remembered for more than simply being a prop in an exciting story.
As is the case with Dahmer, many victims still have living family members who can be deeply affected by the portrayal and widespread discussion of their loved one’s experiences, which seem to reduce them entirely to the terrible crime they suffered. In some cases—as with the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims—showrunners do not even consult the victim’s family before portraying them on screen. The sister in question, Rita Isbell, reported feeling as though she were “reliving it all over again” upon seeing the actress recreate her exact words in a scene that was filmed without her knowledge or consent, and reproached Netflix for turning the tragedy of Dahmer’s crimes into a money-making opportunity.
The film and TV industries have a long history of spinning true crime stories into generators of profit. Since the ‘60s and ‘70s, they have pumped out countless movies and series on perpetrators ranging from the Zodiac Killer to Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez to Ed Gein, each captivating the public’s attention more than the last. It has apparently become such a reliable source of profit that the tales of just a handful of famous serial killers (Bundy and Dahmer in particular) can be recycled and reformatted an infinite amount of times.
But many believe the makers of these films and shows are not the only ones at fault. Fans’ fascination with the killers themselves occasionally also lacks basic sensitivity, with some harboring such an intense interest in the motivations and psychology of these people that they seem to lose sight of their objectively bad nature. Many fans seem to get so caught up in analyzing and, in some cases, even humanizing these killers that they forget that these were real, terrible people and not mythical creatures.
On the social media app TikTok, there was a brief craze over Ted Bundy among teenage users, who expressed their attraction to the serial killer and even went so far as to claim they wished he could have made them his victims. While most true crime fans may not go this far with their fascination, they should still take care to view both crimes and killers in an objective light, and take into consideration their impact on real victims and families.
Many true crime fans are of the younger generation, and it can be all too easy to feel detached from the realness of these crimes—many of which occurred years or even decades ago. So it is all the more important for young people to be aware of their actions as fans; they should make sure they understand the weight of these vicious crimes and the very real effect that recreations and dramatizations of them can have on others.
Ming Wei Yeoh is a sophomore at Minnetonka High School. She edits and occasionally writes for the school paper. In her free time, she enjoys reading graphic novels, watching TV shows, and spending time with her two dogs. Her dream is a career in journalism and creative writing.