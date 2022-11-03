With the September release of the Netflix true crime series Dahmer—a dramatized retelling of the life and crimes of the notorious American serial killer—discussion about the ethics of true crime media and its seemingly endless production is being revisited once again.

From the O.J. Simpson case to the death of Elisa Lam, various cases of homicides, disappearances, and other horrific incidents are the subject of much intrigue in popular culture. Followers of true crime TV series, movies, books, and podcasts have grown into a massive fanbase, with an equally massive presence on social media. In addition to countless “official” productions, fan-run social media accounts dedicated to analyzing and discussing crimes can be found on virtually every platform. Accounts dedicated to a particular type of content—such as doing makeup or decorating cookies—will even put a twist on their family-friendly activity by incorporating true crime into their videos, often in the form of monologues describing a certain crime in the background.

Ming Wei Yeoh is a sophomore at Minnetonka High School. She edits and occasionally writes for the school paper. In her free time, she enjoys reading graphic novels, watching TV shows, and spending time with her two dogs. Her dream is a career in journalism and creative writing.

Tags

Events