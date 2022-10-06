White-lined Sphinx moth

A White-lined Sphinx Moth, photographed in southern Minnesota.

 Photo by Stan Tekiela

Early fall brings an amazing insect to our flower gardens across the United States. It is the White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata), also called the Hawk Moth or Hummingbird Moth. No matter what name you use, this is a large nectar feeding moth that looks and acts just like a hummingbird.

It’s a unique insect that is found world-wide, with over 1,400 different kinds of Sphinx Moth. The vast majority of them are found in the tropical parts of the world, but a few reach into the United States. The White-lined Sphinx Moth is the most common and widespread of the hummingbird type of moth in North America. They are found from Central America all the way up to Canada and across most states.

