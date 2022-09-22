Osprey

An Osprey, photographed in central Minnesota.

 Photo by Stan Tekiela

Sitting at the edge of the nest, the young Osprey is calling out in a begging call, trying to be fed. His high-pitched screams echo across the lake and, unfortunately go unanswered. His parents are not around. He is all alone and, worse yet, he is hungry.

Back in June of this year a pair of adult Osprey nested on my property and produced one offspring. Usually, Osprey produce two or three young, but for some reason this was the second year in a row these adult raptors produced only one chick. The number of eggs a female bird produces is based on a lot of factors. It might be her age or her diet or overall health. Either way, only one chick was hatched.

Stan Tekiela is an author/naturalist and wildlife photographer who travels the U.S. to study and photograph wildlife. He can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He can be contacted via his webpage at naturesmart.com.