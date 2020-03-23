Most of us have heard by now these wise words from Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers), “When I was a boy and I would see scary things, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
We bring this up again because over the past week, time and again, we have seen the helpers showing up in our community.
They wear many hats, but we are especially proud of the work done by our schools — every single member of District 112 — to make sure we have plans in place to continue to educate our students, feed them, and make sure they have access to other resources necessary for their health and well-being.
These are difficult, uncertain times, but adversity often reveals the strength and heart of those around us. Thank you to all of our staff, students, parents and community members for all of your help.
Last week, our teachers and the staff who support them stepped up to make sure our district is ready to continue to educate our students, each and every one, in the event of a long-term closure of our schools.
Our Community Education staff was hard at work making sure that childcare would still be available for essential personnel so that the work of caring for and protecting those who are ill or vulnerable continues even in crisis. Our Nutrition Services and Transportation staff were making sure food was available to anyone who needed access to nutrition and a smile.
And those are just a few examples of what was going on in our district’s buildings to make sure we continue to meet the needs of our students in a rapidly changing environment.
Through it all, our community has also rallied in all the best ways, offering support through volunteering, donations and other means. We are truly #ECCSStrong, and we couldn’t be prouder to be the board chair and superintendent, parents, and community members in this district.
In the days and weeks ahead there will no doubt be challenges. We are in this together, as the larger Eastern Carver County Schools community and family, and together we will get through it. The district has a plan, the teachers are ready, administrators and support staff are ready, and working in partnership with our families we will navigate these unchartered waters and we will be stronger at the end of it.
We are so thankful for all the hard work that has readied us for this moment, and know we will continue to rise to the challenge as we work together to continue to show up for our kids, our community, and each other.
Together, we’ve got this.