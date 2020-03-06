So this will be our new normal.
These were the words my family used when my daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease. We would need to keep her free from all gluten food products in order to protect and heal her damaged system. In a houseful of teenagers, filling nutritional needs and plain old never-ending appetites was full-time work, but not complicated. Now we would have to change the way we do everything related to food purchases, storage, prepping and cooking. This seemed overwhelming.
But with the help of dieticians, doctors, online research, local organizations and other gluten-allergic friends, we learned to adapt, grocery shop and cook in a new way.
Two years later, we are at our new normal, and it seems a natural place to be. It wasn’t always easy, fun or successful, and some days are still challenging, but we stick with the regimen. We now have a healthy daughter, and a healthy appreciation for others facing a life changing diagnosis, many of which are much bigger than this.
Life throws changes at us regularly. For some we wait expectantly (a new baby or spring!) For others we accept reluctantly (a health crisis or relocation.) But, at every age and stage we are pressed to adapt to many new "normals." This, at best, exhilarates us and, at worst, derails us. How we respond depends on how we personally process the issue, engage in the change, and reach out for help when we need it.
Most people 60 or older, have accumulated a long list of life’s changes. In my work with seniors and their families, I have often noted that attitude certainly plays a factor, but so does a willingness to use available helps along the way.
In 2019, U.S. News & World Report ranked Minnesota third best in the nation at serving older populations. We boast a high percentage of resource related agencies and programs to help them with everything from solid financial planning and health care, to nutritious meals and overall family support. Fortunately older adult resources are plentiful. Finding them, on the other hand, can seem elusive.
If you don’t know where to start, here is a top 10 list of local resources for seniors. If you don’t need them now, you or someone you know will in the future, so keep it handy for when you do.
1. Senior LinkAge Line: Under the Minnesota Board on Aging, this is a free statewide information and assistance service. It is the first number to call for anything related to 60+ resources in your area, including health care options, health insurance counseling, medication costs, and Medicare eligibility and registration. They provide the both the information and the one on one help you need to make good decisions. Info at 1-800-333-2433.
2. Carver County Veterans Services: An often overlooked but amazing service offered to those who have served in the military. If you or your loved one has served, or are a surviving spouse of one who served, you may be entitled to several different benefits, including health care services, long-term care services, pensions, disability compensation, burial benefits, and more. When you call, you will be assigned a case manager who will provide one on one assistance to determine eligibility and complete your application. Info at 952-442-2323.
4. Community Action Partnership (CAP): CAP is a nonprofit organization working to create access to nutritious food, and safe and stable housing. They host several eat in meal and meal delivery programs in the Scott, Carver and Dakota County area. These meals are offered to anyone 60+ at the Chanhassen Senior Center Monday-Friday for a low cost, donation. There is no other criteria than age to take advantage of these delicious meals. Info at 952-496-2125.
3. Carver County Home and Community-Based Care: This department provides resources to support the elderly and people with disabilities, helping them live as independently in the community as possible. Programs include elderly waiver, essential community supports, personal care help and family support. Call to schedule a free in-home assessment for eligibility and need. Info at 952-361-1999.
4. Local Transit Services: Our area offers very safe, inexpensive and reliable transportation for seniors. Southwest Prime and Prime MD offer door-to-door service, and will work with you individually to plan personal ride needs and trips. Info at 952-797-7463. WeCab is a local nonprofit transportation organization which offers volunteer based door-to-door rides. Info at 1-844-743-3932.
5. Your Local 55+ Community Center: Chanhassen Senior Center offers many educational and entertainment programs, day trips, card clubs, small group and individual resources, meal services and more. Call for more information and activity catalogues. Info at 952-227-1124, 7700 Market Blvd.
6. The Minnesota Bar Association: This voluntary association of lawyers can find legal assistance related to helping elders manage their finances, or offer them additional protection if they have been a victim of fraud or abuse. Info at 612.-333-1183; mnbar.org.
7. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) website. Seniors typically take several prescription and over the counter medications. Consumers can use this database to search for information on medications, including uses, dosing recommendations, side effects and interactions. It also has a database of detailed information for herbal remedies and dietary supplements. Info at MedlinePlus.gov/druginformation.
8. BenefitsCheckup.org. This nonprofit site run by the National Council on Aging, and developed specifically for seniors, features a comprehensive Benefit Finder tool. After submitting your information, the site will generate a list of government programs, supplements and services your loved one may qualify for, including application details and eligibility information.
9. Your U.S. senators and U.S. representatives. Every senator and congressman has a staff specialist on elder affairs, programs and services, who can both advise and advocate for benefits or services for you and your loved one. Contact information for your senators and representatives can be found on the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives websites.
10. Stay connected to your own community by participating in local 55+ programming.
Here are just a couple ways to get connected at the Chanhassen Senior Center:
- Luck o’ the Irish Celebration! 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. .Tuesday, March 17. $12. Chris Kalogerson and his Hibernian Duo kick up their Irish ballads for this fun event. We’ll enjoy a potato bar lunch after the show.
- Whale Singers, with Traveling Naturalist, Melanie Shipman. 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26. $5. You’ll meet a quartet of whales, including beluga, orca, humpback and sperm, who are filling the oceans with the music of their ever changing songs. We’ll explore how and why.
Call 952-227-1124 for more information.