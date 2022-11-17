White-tailed deer

A White-tailed deer buck, scraping and licking, photographed in southern Minnesota.

 Photo by Stan Tekiela

At this time of year, stalking through the forest with my camera in hand in search of White-tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus) is one of my favorite activities. The crunching of leaves under my boots, the crisp cold air and the smell of the decomposing leaves are all part of the autumn white-tailed experience.

The White-tailed Deer, also known as just white-tails or Virginia Deer, are one of the most successful animals to roam the Americas. Found across most of the states and much of Canada and southern Yukon, they are also found in Mexico, Central and South America. There are just a few southwestern states that don’t have a healthy population of White-tailed Deer; otherwise, the rest of us see plenty of deer. They are a habitat generalist, occupying a wide range of habitats—from mixed deciduous forests to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, deserts, river valleys, wetlands, suburbs and small and big cities.

