Imagine having a vehicle in your garage, but not being able to use it. Perhaps you have just seen your doctor and must now go to a medical facility for treatment — but first, you need a COVID test. You have no way to get to either place.
Hunger — yes, it exists even here in Carver County. You need to get to a grocery store or Bountiful Basket Food Shelf — it’s "right up the road." But not "right up the road" to you — too difficult with a cane/walker.
Your spouse is now living in a care facility. You want to visit — perhaps just to hold hands or be together — like you have been for years and years. How will you get there? You would like to go to your chosen place of worship. It’s time for a haircut. Your prescriptions have been ready for a week. You’re lonely — how nice it would be to talk to someone — anyone.
These are all true stories — stories that volunteers for WeCAB, a supplemental transportation service, hear on a daily basis.
WeCAB can’t operate without volunteers — dispatchers, drivers and rider registrars are always needed. Volunteers choose to work when it fits into their personal schedules. WeCAB has amazing volunteers who care — who are now serving well over 400 registered riders in Carver County.
Want to be a part of this amazing group? Call WeCAB, at 1-844-743-3932. Leave a message. I guarantee that you will be contacted!
If you are in need of WeCAB transportation services and you want to become a rider — great! The qualifications are simple: you need to live in one of WeCAB’s service areas, be at least 18 years old and registered with WeCAB. We’re here to serve. To register, dial the same number (1-844-743-3932), press option No. 2 and then press No. 2 again. Someone from WeCAB, perhaps me, will return your call. WeCAB serves most of Carver County and some Westonka cities in Hennepin County.
It is supported by people like you, many cities, lots of civic organizations, anonymous donors, foundations, Ridgeview, and riders themselves, who are never denied rides if they cannot contribute. Our mission? WeCAB provides safe, affordable and flexible supplemental transportation. That’s it — pretty simple.
As a former Victoria mayor, I know what good caring people we have as neighbors and friends. I know people genuinely care about others. I know that Carver County people can make a little time for those who are less fortunate then we realize. I know that person might even be you! Please call.
OK — you are really busy and you don’t need transportation. I understand. If it makes you feel better and you want to help, a few dollars go a long way with WeCAB — or, ask your organization/business/friends/medical office — everyone — to donate. WeCAB only exists because of caring people — whatever form that caring might be.
WeCAB is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt nonprofit organization. As WeCAB’s board president, I look forward to getting to know you. See us at wecab.org or give us a call.