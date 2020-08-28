A day in the life of a water monitoring technician is never the same, always exciting, and comparable to a treasure hunt according to Carver County's water resource technicians, Jess Norby and Andy Edgcumbe.
If you do not know what a water resource technician does for a job, you are not alone. You may be shocked to learn that their job description includes snorkeling, collecting water samples at Carver County’s beautiful lakes and streams, and being leaders in protecting water resources for future generations.
Jess holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental geology, and a master's in water resource science, while Andy holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and aquatic ecology, so it is pretty safe to say that our Carver County waterways are in good hands.
Water resource technicians do a variety of surveys and monitoring tasks both above and below the water. They collect and record data that is used to understand how healthy a lake or stream is, and how land use, climate change, and aquatic invasive species affect the aquatic environment.
Water chemistry monitoring is one of the most important and frequent tasks Andy and Jess have. Chemistry samples are collected at both lakes and streams from April through October each year.
On lake monitoring days, Andy and Jess drive to a lake, launch a boat, and navigate to the right spot to collect samples. At each of the 19 lakes monitored, the technicians must find the deepest part of the lake and anchor in before beginning their sampling task list.
Using a submersible object called a sonde, they record measurements for temperature, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, and pH. These measurements are taken multiple times, a meter apart, from the surface of the water to the deepest part of the lake until the sonde reaches the bottom.
To measure how clear the water is, a small, round secchi disk is then lowered into the water to check clarity. Once the disk can no longer be seen, technicians record that as the secchi depth. The final monitoring tasks is to collect water samples which are analyzed for amount of phosphorus and chlorophyll-a (measure of algae).
Before heading off to the next lake, they’ll note any wildlife and aquatic plants they observe and the water level of the lake.
On stream monitoring days, Andy and Jess split the stream sites, each visiting about 12 sites. At each site, staff check stream gage levels. The stream gage tells us how much water is moving through the stream, the depth of the water, and how fast it is moving.
Staff use the sonde device and a secchi tube, which is similar to a secchi disk, at streams sites as well. The last task here is to collect a sample of water to be tested at a lab. The samples are tested for nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, total suspended solids which is sediment, total alkalinity, and chemical oxygen demand, which is a measure of the available oxygen for aquatic life.
This data helps track positive or negative changes in our lakes and streams and provides knowledge that guides studies and projects to protect lakes and rivers.
The technicians also monitor stormwater practices like stormwater ponds and rain gardens, which exist to protect lakes and rivers from pollutants washing off streets, parking lots, and urban areas. They sample for aquatic invasive species such as zebra mussels to track their spread and population size. They conduct surveys for monitoring aquatic life and help coordinate projects such as carp and goldfish removals. And, they help educate both youth and adults about water quality how to protect lakes and rivers.
Humans have a large impact on the waters in our communities. Jess, Andy and all water technicians are incredibly important for the future of water in Minnesota. As Jess puts it, "As our population continues to grow and expand, we need to understand how we are affecting the ecosystems around us so future generations can enjoy the water culture that makes Minnesota unique."