It is just after dinner on Christmas Eve. My five siblings and I have endured the lutefisk-infused meal, alternatively filling up on gravy laden Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, lefse and cranberry steam pudding. The adults are leisurely enjoying this once a year feast. We kids can barely sit still. Gift opening traditionally starts after this dinner.
It’s already been a long day. Relatives arrived early, lingered over mixed beverages and appetizers, told their repetitive stories or caught up on the latest news. We play games as we wait for dinner. We have been nice. Our parents seem to ignore how unbearably long the wait is.
Dinner finally ends and mom announces clean up. For once, we don’t complain about doing dishes. The reward of gift opening keeps us on task. We sing holiday songs to set the pace. Every embroidered flour sack towel in the kitchen is parceled out. Wet dishes, pots and pans are scrubbed, snatched up and put away in the blink of an eye. Someone starts organizing the gifts in piles around the living room.
Then, we wait again. Gifts are opened one at a time, circling oldest to youngest until each item is unwrapped, admired, and the gift giver adequately thanked. Half way through, we stop for a snack of leftovers to strengthen our resolve. Our day’s longest wait, becomes our evening’s longest event. We are enjoying every minute.
I’m sure we were given only a handful of gifts per person, but it seemed like more because of the lengthy unwrapping phase.
Fast forward to 2020. Like many of you, we skipped our large group tradition this year, keeping it safe and small. Yet it seems that 2020 has caught us in a relentlessly long unwrapping phase. It often hasn’t been very enjoyable.
Our patience levels in 2020 have been highly tested and the challenges many, especially for our seniors. Still, in spite of it all, we have also received many gifts.
Gift No. 1: We lingered and learned to slow down. We enjoyed any time spent with others and savored conversations with family and friends. Many took up writing letters and cards, did a little online yoga, cleaned out old closets, and found some good reads. Some learned new computer and cell phone skills. We rediscovered how to relish and cherish the time we have with those we love.
Gift No. 2: We helped each other. We grabbed the proverbial dishtowels and jumped to the task of helping others. We learned how to work together, often remotely, to complete difficult tasks. Phone calls, cards of encouragement, and free meals were distributed to isolated seniors. Masks were sewn, gathered and given away. Community events went virtual, or were re-invented to allow for safe and fun gatherings. Many communities and businesses united to assist their struggling colleagues and neighbors.
Gift No. 3: We rediscovered the great outdoors. Local, county and state parks were filled with individuals and families exploring our beautiful natural areas, parks and campgrounds. Neighborhoods gathered in their driveways and cul-de-sacs. We listened to and watched nature around us with greater appreciation and wonder.
Gift No. 4: We honed our patience skills. We listened to the experts and focused on staying safe. We watched scientists and medical staff working hard to find ways to heal a world in need. We waited and continue to wait until our most vulnerable and front line folks, and finally all of us, are in a healthier place.
Gift No. 5: We focused on a hopeful future. We have been yearning for many gifts this year: gifts of peace, reconciliation, healing, safety, family time and normalcy. While these gifts will take time, patience and energy to unwrap completely, we strive to do so with kindness, tolerance and grace.
PAY IT FORWARD
We know the needs in our community will be great for many months to come. I encourage you to stay strong and take time to recognize and appreciate the gifts you’ve unwrapped this year. Then, as you are able, find ways to pay those forward, sharing the hope for a new start, more gifts and a better 2021.
- Donate gift cards to struggling families for gas, food and essentials. Contact: Lesley Wyman, Community Specialist, Eastern Carver County Schools, 952-556-6219 or WymanL@District112.org
- Donate used cell phones for Chanhassen Senior Center outreach and education programs. Drop them off at the City Hall main office. 7700 Market Blvd. Chanhassen. Call 952-227-1124 for more information.
- Volunteer to assemble or deliver meals to needy families at Camp Tanadoona. Call Greg Pavett, The Humanity Alliance, 612-799-1784.
- Shop online and in person at all your local businesses. (Local seniors needing assistance can contact the Chanhassen Senior Center for resources, 952-227-1124.)