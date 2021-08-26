As the daughter of an American service member, I found myself in the Montgomery, Alabama public school system in the 1970s.
School closures, busing, segregation and desegregation bounced me from school to school. When the dust finally settled, I landed at Thomas L. Head Elementary under the tutelage of one very scary Mrs. Abernathy.
One of our first tasks as a ragtag-thrown-together class was to memorize the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. We were to recite the preamble in groups of three. Not too large a group to hide in, but just enough to feel some security. We were also told there was to be a written test. While I don’t remember everything, I do know that I practiced writing the preamble over and over again. I was terrified.
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
After what I recall was an excruciating oral recitation, we were all told to take out paper. Mrs. Abernathy then asked us how many times the word “I” was in the preamble. I remember writing none. She asked again, “How many times is the word ‘they’ in the preamble?” Again, zero. She continued questioning us. The words men, women, rich, poor, Black, white, young, old. Always none.
While my memory of elementary school was formed as an elementary child, I do remember the feeling that seemed to come across the room. I know now it was a feeling of community. And regardless of the politics that raged outside of the classroom, ours was to be a warm and happy and connected place to learn.
I had just about forgot the trauma and the gift of the preamble lesson until last summer. When the Eastern Carver County School Board hired Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams, I noticed she ended every email, every presentation, every report with “We Are Stronger Together.” Sometimes she even says for emphasis, “I truly believe we are stronger together.” It may have been a different lesson plan, but it had the same outcome. And, it was a lesson that I needed to learn again.
This American experiment of ours is brief and fragile when considering the breadth of human history. And even the idea of a free public education for all is still a foreign construct for many people around our planet.
But I needed to be reminded of that lesson I learned so long ago: If we are to survive as a community, a school district, a city, a state and as a country it is because of the radical notion of We the People. Together.