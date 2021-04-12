Could you use a resurrection in your life?
You might wonder what we mean by this question. With Easter, the Christian community celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. In that case, resurrection means coming back to life. The dictionary says that resurrection means not only to bring back to life, but also lists synonyms of rebirth, restore and revive.
With spring and warmer weather here, we are seeing many things coming back to life after the long winter. There are buds on the trees and green shoots peeking up from the ground. The grass is turning green again.
We pulled a couple of chairs outside so we could sit and absorb the sun, especially on those white legs that have been hidden for a few months. While relaxing there, a variety of summer birds came to the nearby feeder and we were again reminded of the aliveness of the season.
All that renewed life got us to thinking about what renewal or revival needs to happen in our life. Maybe you want to take a moment to see if you gain some ideas on what you want renewed in your life, too. What seemed to resonate with us is that we wanted renewal in the areas of mindset, health and relationships.
Mindset: Adopting a motivational mindset is a foundation for making changes in other areas of our life. It takes making a commitment to what we want to accomplish and not giving up. Sometimes it seems easy to set a goal, but when trying to follow through on it, that’s where it can become challenging. We are masters at getting distracted, so we’ll have to rely on a focused mindset to stay on course. Also, a “can do” mindset contributes to the belief we can make the desired changes by taking action. Henry Ford said, “Whether you think you can, or think you can’t — you’re right.”
Health: We realize that health is important, and yet it’s so easy to not make it a priority. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “It is health that is the real wealth, not pieces of gold and silver.”
We are pretty good with our eating habits, but if you know us well, we could certainly benefit by getting more sleep. We are always working on that one. Also, at some time, like us, you probably realized that more exercise would be a good idea. Yes, it is a good idea, but pulling it off on a consistent basis is not always so easy. Life is busy with plenty of responsibilities.
We’re trying to prioritize and schedule more exercise now. I (Doug) have improved in this area by getting out for a walk/run on a regular basis. I have noticed the benefits of doing this by having better endurance and an increased sense of “well being." I (Lynn) am trying to use a health app to monitor and increase my steps each day. I’ve noticed that the health app makes me more conscious of taking more steps. There’s a saying that, “What gets measured, gets done.”
Relationships: As we have mentioned before, good relationships go a long way toward also contributing to good health and happiness. With what has gone on this past year, we haven’t been with people. Maybe your life has been impacted in this way, too. We need to revive relationships, renew friendships and see people again. We anticipate that happening soon as the community and world are opening up more. For now, we can continue reconnecting by making phone calls, texting, emailing and even sending snail mail.
The National Institutes of Health encourages us to have good relationships. NIH said, “Studies have found that having a variety of social relationships may help reduce stress and heart-related risks.” Yes, it makes a difference for health, but getting together with people is also just plain fun!
What about you? What areas of your life could use some resurrection, renewal and new life? Maybe you want to resurrect a hobby you used to do but put aside when life got busy. Maybe you also want to bring new life by growing a garden, or starting a new hobby or adventure.
Is there anything you want to do to make your health, relationships, or other areas of your life better? We encourage you to take time to identify and resurrect areas of your life that might have gone stale or dormant. Doing so can help you feel renewed so you enjoy life even more.