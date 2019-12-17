Influenza, or flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs.
Flu is different from a cold, and usually comes on suddenly. Each year flu viruses cause millions of children to get sick, thousands are hospitalized, and some die from flu.
Flu can be very dangerous for children. In fact, about 80% of flu-associated deaths in children occur in kids who have not been fully vaccinated against flu.
Flu causes more hospitalizations among young children than any other vaccine-preventable disease.
Children younger than 5 years and children of any age with certain long-term health problems are at high risk for flu complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus and ear infections. Some health problems that are known to make children more vulnerable to flu include asthma, diabetes, and disorders of the brain or nervous system.
The first and best way to protect against flu is to get an annual flu vaccine for yourself and your child(ren). Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older every year.
Flu shots and nasal spray flu vaccines are both options for vaccination.
The flu vaccine is safe and helps protect children from flu. Hundreds of millions of flu vaccines have safely been given to Americans for more than 50 years. Getting vaccinated yourself protects people around you, including those more vulnerable to serious flu illness, including babies and young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with certain chronic health conditions. Growing data shows that vaccination makes illness less severe, helping to prevent serious outcomes.
Carver County Public Health offers the flu vaccine at its regular vaccination clinics to individuals who do not have insurance for flu vaccine.
- Dec. 23, 3-5 p.m., Carver County Government Center, 2nd floor, 600 East 4th St., Chaska
- Jan. 13, 3-5 p.m., Carver County Government Center, 2nd floor, 600 East 4th St., Chaska
- Jan. 27, 3-5 p.m., Carver County Government Center, 2nd floor, 600 East 4th St., Chaska
An appointment is preferred and can be made by calling 952-361-1329.
Carver County Public Health works to promote and protect the health of all county residents to make Carver County a place for a lifetime of good health.