“When it rains it pours.” This overused cliché holds true for our elected officials.
These dedicated souls who have signed up to represent us work hard. They deal with issues without much feedback, unless of course something nasty happens on someone’s curb. Then City Hall gets packed with residents who want to voice their concerns. Those residents who step forward to offer up their concerns often times don’t have a solution accompanying the complaint.
As of late, there has been a lot of back-and-forth talk about the condition of our roads and infrastructure.
Potholes have been a recent topic.
On top of that, City Council now has to manage the franchise fee revenue; should it be put in place to service the roads, and come up with a program that will adequately service our infrastructure.
And the council has to do it while key city employees are walking out the door. Just last week Chanhassen lost its public works director, who wasn’t around long enough to warm his seat. Jason was hired a few months ago following the resignation of Paul Oehme.
Shortly after Paul’s resignation, our assistant city manager, Chelsea Peterson, resigned. It was a big loss to lose Jason, even though he was with us for just a short while. But the loss of both Oehme and Peterson must hurt, since their institutional knowledge also walked out the door.
Our city leadership now has this additional heavy lifting. Namely, the City Council will most certainly be addressing city employee turnover and the loss of intellectual assets while simultaneously coming up with a “fix” for our streets and infrastructure.
On that note, here is a suggestion for my fellow residents. Anticipate and get ready for not only more road repair, but also the looming possibility of ruptured water/sewer lines.
I’m not predicting that we are going to have a whole slew of popped utility lines oozing through our streets. But I can say with some certainty that a few residents may have to deal with this oozy state of affairs. This past winter, my neighbors were victims of a busted water line. Not pretty! There were other residents in the city that suffered the same fate.
How can you tell whether or not you may be next in line? (No pun intended). If you reside in one of the more established neighborhoods, and if the main water or sewer lines are ripe with age and potential targets for shifting soil and corrosion, your neighborhood may be more at risk than the next.
Here’s the good news — the city does evaluate and rank street conditions. It should inspect the main sewer lines as a part of that evaluation package. Here’s the bad news. The lateral lines that run from the main line to our individual homes are not a part of that evaluation. Also, if your lateral lines rupture, you may incur the cost of repair, not the city.
Here is what you can do to mitigate risk to your home. Check your homeowner insurance policy. Determine if your policy covers your lateral sewer lines. Some insurance companies do. Some of them don’t.
If nothing else, given the recent state of affairs, it may not be a bad idea to inspect your lateral lines. You do not want that ooze coming your way.