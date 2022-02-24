As a child, my mom would drop me off at my great aunts’ house on the way to get groceries and they would treat me like a princess, with tea parties on beautiful green daisy dishes.
When my great aunts passed away, my mom inherited the green daisy dishes. We use those dishes for holiday meals, and while washing and putting them away for the next big meal, I asked “Who gets these dishes?” My mom responded “I think I’ll split them into four so each of the kids receives a few.”
I was furious. There are no other words to describe my physical and emotional reaction to hearing the news that these very important dishes were not going to be mine. Yes I understand at that moment I was being selfish and maybe a little over dramatic.
The good news is I work in Extension and had taught “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” multiple times. So after calming myself down, I visited with my mom about those dishes and my memories of them.
My parents had also taken a Farm and Ranch Transition class that NDSU Extension offered and it included a section on non-titled property. With us both having this background, a good conversation was started about what was next for my parents, my siblings and of course those green daisy dishes.
Often families forget that non-titled property holds different memories for each individual and “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” is a great tool to help families start conversations around inheritance and what to do next that can lead to the “bigger” items such as family goals, what to do with non-titled and titled property and fair vs equal.
There are upcoming “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” classes being offered by University of Minnesota Extension, Scott and Carver counties.
Classes are 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the Carver County Public Works building in Cologne. There is also an online option 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
There is no cost to attend, please register at https://z.umn.edu/WGGYPP for the session you plan to attend.