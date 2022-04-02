Last year, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in ash trees located inside the city limits. The MDA found woodpecker damage, bark cracks and tell-tale S-shaped tunnels under the bark.
This year, several new infestations have been confirmed within Chanhassen. EAB is spreading in Chanhassen and your ash trees are at risk now. Infested ash trees are required by city ordinance to be removed.
Around 20% of the public trees in the City of Chanhassen are ash. That percentage is higher for the private trees in town with some yards having nearly 100% ash. The city strongly encourages residents to educate themselves about EAB, manage their ash trees and help slow its spread. Chemical protection of ash trees is effective and cheaper than removal. The city recommends that healthy ash trees, 10” in diameter and greater, be considered for chemical treatment rather than removal.
Now is the perfect time of year to look for woodpecker damage and other signs of emerald ash borer because the tree limbs are bare and can be easily seen. There are several things residents should look for when checking for emerald ash borer.
1. Be sure you’ve identified an ash tree. This is an important first step since EAB only feeds on ash trees. Ash have opposite branching — meaning branches come off the trunk directly across from each other. On older trees, the bark is in a tight, diamond-shaped pattern. Younger trees have a relatively smooth bark.
2. Look for woodpecker damage. Woodpeckers like EAB larvae and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of EAB. Use binoculars to look high into the canopy.
3. Check for bark cracks. EAB larvae tunneling under the bark can cause the bark to split open, revealing the larval (S-shaped) tunnels underneath.
4. Contact a professional. Tree professionals that are licensed by the MDA are educated in the proper identification and handling of ash trees. For a list of these contractors please visit: www2.mda.state.mn.us/webapp/lis/default.jsp
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by this invasive insect. The state has approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.
The biggest risk of spreading EAB comes from people unknowingly moving firewood or other ash products harboring larvae. There are three easy steps residents can take to keep EAB from spreading:
- Don’t transport firewood. Buy firewood locally from approved vendors, and burn it where you buy it.
- Be aware of the quarantine restrictions. If you live in a quarantined county like Caver County, be aware of the restrictions on movement of products such as ash trees, wood chips, and firewood.
- Watch your ash trees for infestation. If you think your ash tree is infested, go to www.mda.state.mn.us/eab and use the guide “Does my tree have emerald ash borer?” You can also contact the city of Chanhassen and request an inspection of your tree(s).
Please visit the city of Chanhassen’s webpage for additional information concerning EAB management, including information on discounted chemical treatment, at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/eab.