Everyone loves the holiday season. From decorating your home and tree with your favorite lights and ornaments to giving and unwrapping gifts — the holidays are a wonderful time for the whole family.
But how can we also have an environmentally friendly holiday? Consider that waste increases by more than 25% between Thanksgiving and New Years Day.
Trash cans full of holiday food waste, shopping bags, bows and ribbons, packaging, wrapping paper and boxes contribute an additional 1 million tons a week to our landfills. Annually, Americans discard an estimated 38,000 miles of ribbon, $11 billion worth of packing material, and millions of used Christmas trees.
This year, consider trying out new ways of celebrating the season to help reduce your holiday waste:
SHOPPING
Start by shopping locally. Local businesses tend to sell more local goods that do not have to be shipped across the country, thus reducing the amount of vehicle pollution needed in order to get them to you. Also, money spent at local businesses often stays within the community, which is always a good idea, but especially important given the current state of the economy. Help support our local business community and challenge yourself to do all your gift and food shopping within Chanhassen. The Chamber of Commerce website is a great place to start (www.swmetrochamber.com).
Buy local, organic food. Whatever food you might be serving during the celebration, keep it locally grown and organic, and do not purchase meat from industrial farms. It is not only a pleasure for your taste buds, but also a big winner on the eco-friendly front.
Bring a reusable shopping bag. Americans throw away 100 billion plastic bags a year, let’s not add to that this holiday season: use reusable produce and shopping bags instead of plastic bags.
DECORATING
Use LED lights. Invest in LED lights as they use 80% less energy and last 10x as long. Besides they tend to sparkle more.
Use eco-friendly ornaments. When purchasing new ornaments, make sure they can be recycled and/or are made from recycled material.
CONNECTING
Send e-cards/connect virtually. Each year, an estimated 2.6 billion holiday cards are sold in the U.S., or enough to fill a football field 10 stories high. Instead of a traditional card, consider an e-card or a telephone/video call to friends and family.
GIFTING
Stick to the one gift rule. Particularly when you have kids, you will notice that many family members like to go all out and buy a number of gifts for the little ones. Sticking to a one gift rule for all family members will ensure that there is little excess waste and one really good gift.
Wrap smart. Rather than using wrapping paper, choose alternatives such as scarves and fabric, newspapers, old maps, sheet music etc. Traditional wrapping paper contains dyes and other additives and cannot be recycled — thus it remains a huge contributor to holiday waste. Bows and ribbons are also not recyclable, however, you can always save them for next year.
Use rechargeable batteries. About 40% of battery sales occur during the holiday season. Help out the environment by buying rechargeable batteries and making sure to safely recycle any old batteries.
Recycle electronics and cell phones. This is the time of year when new electronics and cell phones are snatched off the shelf and presented in pretty packages and bags under the tree. Please make sure to safely recycle or find a good home for your old electronics.
COMPOSTING
When the holidays are over it’s time for environmentally friendly clean up. Local Boy Scout Troop 337 will be collecting Christmas trees door-to-door and delivering them to a compost site on Saturday, Jan. 2 for a fee of $10. The door-to-compost service provides residents an environmentally friendly and convenient option to dispose of their trees.
To take advantage of this great service, you must sign up by Saturday, Dec. 20. To sign up, email Troop 337 at bsatroop3337@gmail.com with your name, address and phone number. Once signed up the troop will provide you with pick up details.
Christmas trees can also be dropped off at the Carver County Environmental Center during the month of January only. There is no charge for dropping off the trees. No other decorations or yard waste items are accepted. Check the website for days and hours: www.recyclecarver.org.
The Chanhassen Environmental Commission wishes you a happy and environmentally friendly holiday season, and we hope to see you at Environmental Commission-sponsored events throughout the year.