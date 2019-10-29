November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. The Chanhassen Library will be home to the Act on Alzheimer’s information desk from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
A member of the group will be on hand in the Chanhassen Library’s lobby to answer questions.
Another great resource related to Alzheimer’s are Memory Maker Kits produced by the Carver County Library. Carver County Public Libraries, Carver County Public Health, and the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership have partnered to support the caregivers of and those living with Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementias by creating these kits.
They were developed by the library’s adult services team, in collaboration with Carver County Public Health Office of Aging.
The goal of the partnership is to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and to increase the number of resources for Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The project originated from Commissioner Randy Maluchnik, who requested that Carver County Libraries explore adding memory kits as library resources.
Twenty-three Memory Maker Kits were added to the collection to be used by caregivers and family caring for people experiencing memory loss. Each kit contains a book, CD and an activity intended to spark memories, conversation, and positive interactions between those with Alzheimer’s or related dementias and their caregivers.
NONFICTION
Brush up on some American history with popular new nonfiction found at your Carver County Library.
“The British are Coming” by Rick Atkinson. From the battles at Lexington and Concord in spring 1775 to those at Trenton and Princeton in winter 1777, American militiamen and then the ragged Continental Army take on the world's most formidable fighting force. It is a gripping saga alive with astonishing characters: Henry Knox, the former bookseller with an uncanny understanding of artillery; Nathanael Greene, the blue-eyed bumpkin who becomes a brilliant battle captain; Benjamin Franklin, the self-made man who proves to be the wiliest of diplomats; George Washington, the commander-in-chief who learns the difficult art of leadership when the war seems all but lost.
“The Pioneers” by David McCullough. As part of the Treaty of Paris, in which Great Britain recognized the new United States of America, Britain ceded the land that comprised the immense Northwest Territory, a wilderness empire northwest of the Ohio River containing the future states of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. In 1788 the first band of pioneers set out from New England for the Northwest Territory under the leadership of Revolutionary War veteran General Rufus Putnam. Like so many of McCullough's subjects, they let no obstacle deter or defeat them. Drawn in great part from a rare and all-but-unknown collection of diaries and letters by the key figures, “The Pioneers” is a uniquely American story.
“Songs of America” by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw. Through all the years of strife and triumph, America has been shaped not just by our elected leaders and our formal politics, but also by our music — by the lyrics, performers, and instrumentals that have helped to carry us through the dark days and to celebrate the bright ones. From “The Star-Spangled Banner” to “Born in the U.S.A.,” Meacham and McGraw take readers on a moving and insightful journey through eras in American history and the songs and performers that inspired us.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Candy Science: 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 1. For ages 6 and up. Do you like candy? Do you like to play with your food? Join us in exploring the science inside candy. Hypothesize and observe! Will your conclusions hold true or will they surprise you? Registration required.
Escape Room: noon to 1 p.m., 1 to 2 p.m., and 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1. For ages 12 and up. The scene is set, and the story begins. But, how will it end? Will you be able to piece the clues together to find the way out? Registration required.
Tails for Reading: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Escape Room: noon to 1 p.m., 1 to 2 p.m., and 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2. For ages 12 and up. The scene is set, and the story begins. But, how will it end? Will you be able to piece the clues together to find the way out? Registration required.
Springboard for the Arts Workshop: Recordkeeping: 1:30 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3. Learn how to track revenues and expenses, make informed projections, and gain a clearer understanding of your artistic business finances. Funded by MELSA.
Custom Vinyl Stickers: 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. Get creative with technology. Use Silhouette Studio software to design your own sticker, then watch the vinyl cutter create it instantly. We’ll help you set up your sticker on transfer paper so you can bring it home to decorate your car, laptop, or anything! Registration required.
Act on Alzheimer's Information Desk: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6. If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or any dementia, literature and community resources are available from a hands-on caretaker at the ACT on Alzheimer's Desk in the Chanhassen Library lobby.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Backyard Birds: Welcomed Guests at our Gardens and Feeders: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2. Join us to learn about "Backyard Birds: Welcomed Guests at our Gardens and Feeders," presented by local author and naturalist Stan Tekiela. Sponsored by the Friends of the Victoria Library.
Retro Games and Puzzles: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4. Join us for a variety of board games and puzzles. Bring your friends. Ages 10-18. No registration.
ECFE on Wheels: 11:30 to 2:15, Wednesday, Nov. 6. For ages birth to 5. Registration for each child per event session is required. Parent/guardian needs to stay with children. Parent education staff provides a free ECFE experience for families, caregivers and children ages birth to 5 to share together. There will be circle time, songs an art activity and literacy take home project.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.