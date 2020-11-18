The Chanhassen Library is hosting an art exhibit by Jesse Norman Bergstrom.
Jesse has been drawing, building and creating longer than he has been able to speak.
Having discovered he has a pathological need to create new things, he has created everything from businesses and computer software to furniture and books.
He sold his software company and is now spending most of his time creating art and authoring books. He is currently focused on using printmaking techniques to illustrate children’s books and writing to share his imagination with others.
CLOSED
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
CRYING TIME
Pick up one of these books, then grab a box of tissues for it is crying time.
“Gravity is the Thing” by Jaclyn Moriarity
“In Every Moment We Are Still Alive” by Tom Malmquist
“The Love Story of Missy Carmichael” by Beth Morrey
“The Sight of You” by Holly Miller
“When You Read This” by Mary Adkins
CHILDREN EVENTS
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. No storytime on Friday, Nov. 27.
LEGO Challenge: Through Sunday, Nov. 22. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check the Library’s Facebook page for the challenge themes.
Virtual Book Buddies: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. Do you love to explore the world with a good book? Book Buddies is for you. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this fall. You get to keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. In November read a choice of an “I Survived” chapter book. You must sign up for each session to receive a book. Ages 7-10.
ADULT EVENTS
Video Editing on the Cheap: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. A $10,000 video editing suite can do a lot for your videos, but you don’t need that much investment to boost the look and appeal of your videos. We will take a look at some cheap or free apps that will help you edit and deliver good video on a low budget. Please have a device with a video camera with you. Registration required at carverlib.org/calendar. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA.
Cooking in the Kitchen with Jodi and Morgan: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke, to take advantage of the library’s cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe. Make sure to be signed in to Facebook and like our page (www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary) so you see the red “Live” indication when we start.