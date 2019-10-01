Author Anika Fajardo will discuss her writing process for her book "Magical Realism for Non-Believers: A Memoir of Finding Family” from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Fajardo was born in Colombia and raised in Minnesota. She has earned awards from the Jerome Foundation, the Minnesota State Arts Board, and the Loft Literary Center. The author will sell and sign books.
This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
THRILLERS
Since “Gone Girl,” the publishing world has seen an explosion of similar books. Check out some of these recent domestic psychological thrillers.
“The Last Time I Saw You” by Liv Constantine. Kate English has it all. Not only is she the heiress to a large fortune; she has a gorgeous husband and daughter, a high-flying career, and a beautiful home anyone would envy. But all that changes the night Kate's mother, Lily, is found dead, brutally murdered in her own home. Heartbroken and distraught, Kate reaches out to her estranged best friend, Blaire Barrington, who rushes to her side for the funeral, where the years of distance between them are forgotten in a moment.
That evening, Kate's grief turns to horror when she receives an anonymous text. More than ever, Kate needs her old friend's help. Once Blaire decides to take the investigation into her own hands, it becomes clear that all is not as it seems in Baltimore high society. As infidelity, lies, and betrayals come to light, and tensions rise to a boiling point, she begins to alienate Kate's friends and relatives with her relentless, accusatory questions, as she tries to find Lily's killer.
“Miracle Creek” by Angie Kim. In a small town in Virginia, a group of people know each other because they're part of a special treatment center, a hyperbaric chamber that may cure a range of conditions from infertility to autism. But then the chamber explodes, two people die, and it's clear the explosion wasn't an accident.
A powerful showdown unfolds as the story moves across characters who are all maybe keeping secrets, hiding betrayals. Chapter by chapter, we shift alliances and gather evidence: Was it the careless mother of a patient? Was it the owners, hoping to cash in on a big insurance payment and send their daughter to college? Could it have been a protester, trying to prove the treatment isn't safe?
“The Night Before” by Wendy Walker. Laura Lochner has never been lucky in love. She falls too hard and too fast, always choosing the wrong men. Devastated by the end of her last relationship, she fled her Wall Street job and New York City apartment for her sister's home in the Connecticut suburb where they both grew up.
Though still haunted by the tragedy that's defined her entire life, Laura is determined to take one more chance on love with a man she's met on an Internet dating site. Rosie Ferro has spent most of her life worrying about her troubled sister. Fearless but fragile, Laura has always walked an emotional tightrope, and Rosie has always been there to catch her. Laura's return, under mysterious circumstances, has cast a shadow over Rosie's peaceful life with her husband and young son — a shadow that grows darker as Laura leaves the house for her blind date. When Laura does not return home the following morning, Rosie fears the worst.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8. For ages 13-18, no registration required. Join other teens that have an interest in library programs and more. We meet monthly to help plan programs, activities and volunteer as Teen Advisors. We also enjoy some snacks and discussion about books and more.
Act on Alzheimer's Information Desk: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9. If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or any dementia, literature and community resources are available from a hands-on caretaker at the ACT on Alzheimer's Desk in the Chanhassen Library lobby.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Poetry and Prose Live Read: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8. Come with three to four original works of a page or less each, or a classic poem to be read aloud in rotation.
Creative Catapults with Artistry: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10. This class joins creative problem-solving, artistic skills, engineering, and sculpture techniques to create functional catapults. First, students will learn techniques and skills to design and create their own catapult. Then, we'll test out our designs and see which ones can shoot cotton balls, pom-poms, and ping-pong balls the furthest. This a great class for those students interested in combining visual arts with science!
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Retro Games and Puzzles: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7. Bring your friends and join us for a variety of board games and puzzles. Ages 10-18. No registration required.
Lego Lab: 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10. Join us for Lego building fun at the library! Bring your imagination, we supply the bricks. Ages 7 and up. No registration required.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.