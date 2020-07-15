Minnesota's statewide book club, One Book | One Minnesota, invites Minnesotans to read "A Good Time for the Truth," edited by Sun Yung Shin.
Each of the book's 16 authors contributes a chapter to share their perspective on life as a person of color in Minnesota. The book's publisher, Minnesota Historical Society Press, notes in its description that "Minnesota communities struggle with some of the nation’s worst racial disparities. As its authors confront and consider the realities that lie beneath the numbers, this book provides an important tool to those who want to be part of closing those gaps."
"A Good Time for the Truth" is available to all Minnesotans via Ebooks Minnesota. Ebooks Minnesota is perfect for a statewide book club because there is no limit to the number of Minnesotans who can simultaneously read any of the books in its online collection.
Ebooks Minnesota offers over 10,000 books without requiring that readers pay a fee, log in, check out, or return books. Readers are granted access simply by virtue of their presence in the state of Minnesota. Find the link to Ebooks Minnesota at www.carverlib.org/services/ebooks.
One Book | One Minnesota is presented by the Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, acting as the Minnesota Center for the Book, in partnership with State Library Services, a division of the Minnesota Department of Education.
BEST FICTION
The Reading List Council recently announced the 2020 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of different fiction genres for adult readers. A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre were also awarded. In the romance category, the winner was:
“The Flatshare” by Beth O'Leary. After a bad breakup, Tiffy Moore needs a place to live. Fast. And cheap. Desperation makes her open minded, so she answers an ad for a flatshare. Leon, a night shift worker, will take the apartment during the day, and Tiffy can have it nights and weekends. He'll only ever be there when she's at the office. In fact, they'll never even have to meet. Tiffy and Leon start writing each other notes, first about what day is garbage day, and politely establishing what leftovers are up for grabs. Even though they are opposites, they soon become friends. And then maybe more. But falling in love with your roommate is probably a terrible idea, especially if you've never met. Also available digitally from cloudLibrary.
The shortlist titles were:
“The Bride Test” by Helen Hoang. Khai Diep's Mum knows that his autism means he just processes emotions differently and goes to Vietnam to find him a wife. As a mixed-race girl living in Ho Chi Minh City, Esme Tran has always felt out of place, so when the chance to travel to America to find a husband arises she jumps on it. And though she finds herself falling for the man, he says he can never return her affections. With Esme's time in the U.S. running out, Khai is forced to learn he's been wrong and that there's more than one way to love. Also available digitally from cloudLibrary.
“Lady Derring Takes a Lover” by Julie Anne Long. Delilah Swanpoole, Countess of Derring, learns the hard way that her husband, "Dear Dull Derring," is a lot more interesting, and perfidious, dead than alive. It's a devil of an inheritance, but in the grand ruins of the one building Derring left her, are the seeds of her liberation. And she vows never again to place herself at the mercy of a man. Also available digitally from cloudLibrary.
“Royal Holiday” by Jasmine Guillory. Vivian Forest has been out of the country one time, so when she gets the chance to tag along on her daughter's work trip to England she can't refuse. She's excited to spend the holidays taking in the British sights, but what she doesn't expect is to become instantly attracted to a certain private secretary. Malcolm Hudson has worked for the Queen for years and has never given a personal, private tour until now. When flirtatious banter turns into a kiss under the mistletoe, things snowball into a full-on fling. Also available digitally from cloudLibrary.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled, the Library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., then again on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The Library is also offering other great kids and adult online programs such as:
Carver County Live! Super Storytime - Stone Soup crafts - "Take and Make": Through Friday, July 17. In honor of the Super Storytime: Gobble Up a Good Story we have special crafts for you to do which include making your own puppet, kettle and vegetables (to help in your own retelling of the story 'Stone Soup'). Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be available during curbside pick-up at all library locations while supplies last.
Rad Zoo: Through Sunday, July 19. Reptile & Amphibian Discovery (RAD) Zoo will have a fun presentation with all sorts of creatures and facts. Who knows what you'll see- there could be turtles, lizards, snakes and possibly a very small alligator! Check the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/276530683471752/ for more information.
Wacky and Wonderful Scavenger Hunt: Through Monday, July 20. For ages 6-12. Discover and share the weird, wonderful, and everyday things in your life. Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/yafrvfp5 for more information.
Virtual Escape Room, Dr. Jones and the Lost Grail Digital Escape: Through Wednesday, July 22. This is a story of our own creation with utmost respect for the inspiration provided by the movie, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. This escape room is intended for teens and adults, but all are welcome to play the game. Children may need help with the puzzles. The escape room can be completed as a group or by yourself. Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/ydxw7zyp for more information.
Feel-Good Sounds from the Heart of Africa: A Siama & Dallas Summer: Monday, July 20 through Sunday, July 26. Siama will play his signature style of guitar and also traditional African instruments, and you can sing along to catchy songs in Kikongo, Lingala, English and sometimes Swahili. You'll also hear fun stories about Siama's childhood in rural Bas Congo. Check the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/670341723816674/ for more information.
Create a Campfire Story "Take and Make”: Tuesday, July 21 through Friday, July 24. Whether it’s under the stars around a campfire or inside with a flashlight after dark, creating and telling a story is lots of fun! Get started creating stories with tips, story starter ideas and more. Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be available while supplies last.