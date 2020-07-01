The Reading List Council recently announced the 2020 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of different fiction genres for adult readers.
A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre were also awarded. In the historical fiction category, the winner was:
“The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott. At the height of the Cold War, two secretaries are pulled out of the typing pool at the CIA and given the assignment of a lifetime. Their mission: to smuggle “Doctor Zhivago” out of the USSR, where no one dare publish it, and help Pasternak’s magnum opus make its way into print around the world. This title is also available as an eBook and eAudiobook via the cloudLibrary.
The shortlist titles were:
“City of Flickering Light” by Juliette Fay. It’s July 1921 and the “flickers” are all the rage. Irene Van Beck has just declared her own independence by jumping off a moving train to escape her fate in a traveling burlesque show. What begins as a quest for fame and fortune soon becomes a collective search for love, acceptance, and fulfillment.
“The Confessions of Frannie Langton” by Sara Collins. A servant and former slave is accused of murdering her employer and his wife in this astonishing historical thriller that moves from a Jamaican sugar plantation to the fetid streets of Georgian London. This title is also available as an eBook via the cloudLibrary.
“The Song of the Jade Lily” by Kirsty Manning. It is 1939 and two young girls meet in Shanghai, also known as the “Paris of the East.” Beautiful local Li and Jewish refugee Romy form a fierce friendship, but the deepening shadows of World War II fall over the women. This title is also available as an eBook via the cloudLibrary.
“Where the Light Enters” by Sara Donati. New York obstetrician Dr. Sophie Savard returns home to the achingly familiar rhythms of Manhattan in the early spring of 1884 to rebuild her life after the death of her husband. This title is also available as an eBook via the cloudLibrary.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled, the library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., then again on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Find these events and more on our Facebook page.
You can also find other great kids and adult programs such as:
Lalo’s Lunchbox: Through Sunday, July 5. From handling food erupting from his lunchbox to teaching social skills to magical household items, this zany show teaches about healthy foods and the importance of doing good things for others. Check the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/1690473844409525/ for more information.
4th of July Chalk Challenge: Through Monday, July 6. Missing the parade? Create your own fireworks. Time to get outside and celebrate the 4th with a sidewalk or driveway chalk drawing. Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/yaqgheqj for the challenge information.
Virtual Escape Room: Through Wednesday, July 8. The narrative of this Digital Escape Room is based in the setting of “Six of Crows,” a fantasy novel written by Leigh Bardugo. You can complete this escape room as a group or as individual. Check the Facebook event at https://tinyurl.com/ycnjr9t9 for more information.
Schiffelly Puppets: Monday, July 6 through Sunday, July 12. A laugh out loud retelling of the classic “Jack and the Beanstalk.” In this version the audience and a zany cast of characters help Shelly get to the top of the beanstalk. Check the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/271121280963102/ for more information.
Fantasy Dragon Eggs “Take and Make”: Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 10. Explore dragons from around the world while reading at home and creating a dragon craft. Kit will include book recommendations, dragon myths and a make your own dragon egg project. Ages 5 and up. Available while supplies last.