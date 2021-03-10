The Friends of the Chanhassen Library present an ongoing book sale arranged for social distancing. The sale features hardbacks, paperbacks, and DVDs.
Hardbacks and DVDs are $1, while paperbacks are 50 cents apiece or three for a dollar.
Unlike previous sales, this sale will not be staffed by Friends of the Library volunteers, instead shoppers will pay at the library service desk by cash or check only.
The sale will available during all library open hours at Chanhassen which are Monday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
PHOTOGRAPHER
Nature photographer Ray Knight will exhibit his work at the Chanhassen Library in March and April.
Knight focus his work on warblers, noting that “there are 54 species of warblers that nest and breed in North America. These are, in my experience, one of the more difficult species to photograph. There is a small window each year as they arrive on their breeding grounds, are establishing their territory, and pairing up where they are responsive to calls. These are just beautiful little birds, and like most other birds in North America they have seen a serious decline in population over the past 50 years. My hope is that by sharing these photographs a few people will be motivated to get more involved in conservation efforts.”
BOOK CLUB
Need some ideas for your book club as we spring into a new season? Carver County Library has over 100 book club kits available. Each kit contains 10 copies of a title, plus ready to ask questions. Most book club kits are funded Library Foundation of Carver County.
If none of the kits suit your needs, then the esteemed journal Kirkus Reviews compiles a list of top fiction in various genres each year. Best titles for a book club include:
“Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. In September 1969, a fumbling, cranky old church deacon known as Sportcoat shuffles into the courtyard of the Cause Houses housing project in south Brooklyn, pulls a .38 from his pocket, and, in front of everybody, shoots the project’s drug dealer at point-blank range. As the story deepens, it becomes clear that the lives of the characters overlap in unexpected ways.
“Jack” by Marilyn Robinson. Robinson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Humanities Medal, returns to the world of Gilead with “Jack,” the latest novel in one of the great works of contemporary American fiction. Robinson’s mythical world of Gilead, Iowa and its beloved characters have illuminated and interrogated the complexities of American history, the power of our emotions, and the wonders of a sacred world.
“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. The Vignes twin sisters will always be identical. But after growing up together in a small, southern black community and running away at age 16, it’s not just the shape of their daily lives that is different as adults, it’s everything: their families, their communities, their racial identities.
”Writers and Lovers” by Lily King. Blindsided by her mother’s sudden death, and wrecked by a recent love affair, Casey Peabody has arrived in Massachusetts in the summer of 1997 without a plan. Casey’s fight to fulfill her creative ambitions and balance the conflicting demands of art and life is challenged in ways that push her to the brink.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday; 6:30 p.m. Monday, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and 10:30 a.m. Friday.
LEGO Challenge Online: Monday, March 15 through Sunday, March 21. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge themes.
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail – Online Live: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 15. For ages birth-Pre-K. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Online Spring Music Series with the Dunquin Trio: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 13. Dunquin is a trio based in the Twin Cities that plays traditional Irish music, other Celtic music, and even Scandinavian tunes. You can watch the music programs at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos even if you don’t have a Facebook account.
Carver-Scott Master Gardener Online Library Class: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 17. Carver-Scott Registration (required) at https://carverscottmastergardeners.org/library-classses/. The March 17 class covers starting seeds indoors.
Social Media Marketing Online Class: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18. Learn the ins and outs of using four different social media apps, and why having social media accounts boosts SEO (search engine optimization).