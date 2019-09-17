The Friends of the Chanhassen Library’s book sale kicks off 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
The sale also runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Come and shop from the thousands of donated and used books available for sale.
FAMILY SECRETS
Do you want to know a secret? Check out these recent thrillers filled with family secrets.
“The Better Sister” by Alafair Burke. When a prominent Manhattan lawyer is murdered, two estranged sisters — one the dead man’s widow, the other his ex — must set aside mistrust and old resentments … but can they escape their past? For a while, it seemed that both sisters had found happiness. Chloe earned a scholarship to an Ivy League school and moved to New York City, where she landed a coveted publishing job. Nicky married promising young attorney Adam Macintosh and gave birth to a baby boy named Ethan. The Taylor sisters became virtual strangers.
Now, more than 15 years later, their lives are drastically different. When Adam is murdered by an intruder at the couple’s East Hampton beach house, Chloe reluctantly allows her teenage stepson’s biological mother — her estranged sister, Nicky — back into her life. But when the police begin to treat Ethan as a suspect in his father’s death, the two sisters are forced to unite and to confront the truth behind family secrets they have tried to bury in the past.
“The English Wife” By Lauren Willig. This historical mystery tells the tale of Annabelle and Bayard Van Duyvil who live a charmed life in New York: he’s the scion of an old Knickerbocker family, she grew up in a Tudor house in England, they had a fairytale romance in London, they have 3-year-old twins on whom they dote, and he’s recreated her family home on the banks of the Hudson and named it Illyria.
Yes, there are rumors that she’s having an affair with the architect, but then Bayard is found dead with a knife in his chest on the night while Annabelle goes missing, presumed drowned. Bay’s sister, Janie, forms an unlikely alliance with a reporter to try to uncover the truth, convinced that Bay would never have killed his wife, that it must be a third party, but the more she learns about her brother and his wife, the more everything she thought she knew about them starts to unravel. Who were her brother and his wife, really? And why did her brother die with the name George on his lips?
“The Other Wife” by Michael Robotham. Childhood sweethearts William and Mary have been married for 60 years. William is a celebrated surgeon, Mary a devoted wife. Both have a strong sense of right and wrong. This is what their son, Joe O’Loughlin, has always believed. But when Joe is summoned to the hospital with news that his father has been brutally attacked, his world is turned upside down. Who is the strange woman crying at William’s bedside, covered in his blood — a friend, a mistress, a fantasist or a killer? Against the advice of the police, Joe launches his own investigation. As he learns more, he discovers sides to his father he never knew and is forcibly reminded that the truth comes at a price.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Writers Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21. Want to express yourself in writing better? Join other aspiring writers for topics of interest, support and advice.
United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The United States and Mexico have a long, intertwined history, with both countries prominently featured in each other’s politics and agendas. The war on drugs, immigration and trade issues have taxed the relationship over the years. What impact will new leadership in both countries have on this crucial partnership? Speaker: John Oswald.
Chanhassen Library Book Club: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24. Join this long-standing book club for a great discussion. The club is open to the public.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Adult Special Services Story Hour: 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Enjoy music, age-appropriate picture books, discussion and more. Please contact Angela Hunt at 952-448-3886 if you plan to bring a group for the first time.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Firefighter Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23. Firefighters from the Victoria Fire Department will read stories and bring their fire truck for a special tour after storytime.
Lego Lab: 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26. Join us for Lego building fun at the library! Bring your imagination, we supply the bricks. Ages 7 and up. No registration required.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.