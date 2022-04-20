The Friends of the Chanhassen Library’s book sale returns beginning Thursday, April 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit and find great prices on used books, CDs, and DVDs.
The sale continues Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale ends on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. (please note sale closes one hour before library) with a $5 bag sale.
FAVORITE BOOKS
In addition to older books at the book sale, here are some recommendations of books that librarians across the country have picked as their favorites.
“A Flicker in the Dark” by Stacy Willingham. When Chloe Davis was 12, six teenage girls went missing in her small Louisiana town. By the end of the summer, her own father had confessed to the crimes and was put away for life, leaving Chloe and the rest of her family to grapple with the truth and try to move forward while dealing with the aftermath. Now 20 years later, when a local teenage girl goes missing, and then another, that terrifying summer comes crashing back. Is she paranoid, seeing parallels from her past that aren't there, or for the second time in her life, is Chloe about to unmask a killer?
“The Maid” by Nita Prose. Molly Gray is not like everyone else. She struggles with social skills and misreads the intentions of others. No matter she throws herself with gusto into her work as a hotel maid. But Molly's orderly life is upended the day she enters the suite of the infamous and wealthy Charles Black, only to find it in a state of disarray and Mr. Black himself dead in his bed.
“The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf. True crime writer Wylie Lark doesn't mind being snowed in at the isolated farmhouse where she's retreated to write her new book. A cozy fire, complete silence. It would be perfect, if not for the fact that decades earlier, at this very house, two people were murdered in cold blood and a girl disappeared without a trace.
“The Roughtest Draft” by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka. Three years ago, Katrina Freeling and Nathan Van Huysen were the brightest literary stars on the horizon, their cowritten book topping bestseller lists. But on the heels of their greatest success, they ended their partnership on bad terms, for reasons neither would divulge to the public. They haven't spoken since, and never planned to, except they have one final book due on contract.
“Weather Girl” by Rachel Lynn Solomon. Ari Abrams loves almost everything about her job as a TV meteorologist. Her boss is too distracted by her tempestuous relationship with her ex-husband, the station's news director, to give Ari the mentorship she wants. The only person who seems to understand how she feels is sweet but reserved sports reporter Russell Barringer. In the aftermath of a disastrous holiday party, Ari and Russell decide to team up to solve their bosses’ relationship issues.
Events for Adults
Upcycling Cards and Crafts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day at Chanhassen: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 22 or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 23. In honor of Earth Day, adults will repurpose used greeting cards with trifles and trinkets to create one-of-a-kind cards and simple, handmade papercrafts. Materials provided, though you also may bring items with special meaning to your family, such as leftover wallet-sized school photos of the kids, buttons, strings, and unusual things. No registration required, though social distancing precautions may limit capacity. Funded by Friends of the Chanhassen Library.
Origami Animals (Real and Imagined) at Victoria: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 23. Bring the family and learn how to fold animals! Note- if kids are solo, they need to be 10+.
Chanhassen Library Book Club: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 26. Join this long-standing book club for a great discussion. The club is open to the public. It meets the 4th Tuesday of each month, except in November and December. The club has been meeting virtually, though it may return to the Longfellow Room in 2022. Contract Branch Manager Patrick Jones (pjones@co.carver.mn.us/952-227-1504) for more information.
Walking & Booktalking at the Chanhassen Library: 2 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28. Need to put a spring in your step? Need to be with other book-loving humans? Working from home and need a mid-afternoon stretch? Meet at the library for a little outdoor exercise and informal conversations about books. After our walk, the librarian will provide takeaway booklists and some books to feed your reading fix.
Events for Youth
Read Stay Play: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.at the Victoria Library, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chaska Library, Saturday, April 23 Make the library your Saturday destination! Drop in for some library fun -- family reading activities, crafts and toys provided for this special experience. Each month is a different theme!
Pajama Storytime at Victoria Library: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, April 25. Pajamas during the day? Yes! Show off your favorite PJs and join us for a special storytime with stories, songs, and a craft. Crafts are provided by the generosity of the Friends of the Victoria Library.
Stories that Sing with Miss Rose on Facebook Live: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 25. Sing along with Miss Rose and her ukulele to explore interactive songs featuring puppets and movement. Engage with different music styles, learn new songs and have fun with favorite tunes. Geared for children ages 3-5 with their families.
Squad Car Storytime at Chaska Library: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27. Storytime with a Chaska Police Officer is fun and it's your chance to see a police car and ask questions. Geared toward children ages 2-5. Siblings welcome. No registration required.
StoryWalk at Chanhassen Library: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 28. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to Read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.