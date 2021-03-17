Spring is on the horizon. We feel a shift in the air and in the breeze. Carver County Library is also feeling a shift with our digital collection. RBdigital and cloudLibrary are in the process of moving to one platform this spring. Twin Cities metro area libraries will share digital collections here, so you’ll have access to even more through the Libby and OverDrive apps.
New Carver County Library eBook and eAudiobook titles are already being added to Libby/Overdrive. You can also access all shared metro area library content on the apps. This May, all our eBook, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines will be migrated to Libby/Overdrive. Be sure to make note of all your holds and wish list items. You will need to move those items to Libby/Overdrive since they won’t be transferred over to that platform automatically.
Continue to watch our website, www.carverlib.org/services/ebooks, as the process begins to bloom this spring.
BOOKS FOR THE GARDEN
Speaking of blooms, here are some nonfiction titles to get you in the spring mood for getting those gardens growing:
“Grow Food for Free” by Huw Richards. Huw Richards set himself a challenge to be self-sufficient by growing his own fruits and vegetables for free for a year. He succeeded, and now wants to help you do the same.
“How to Create Your Garden” by Adam Frost. Regardless of your experience or budget, you can design your dream garden, whether it’s a small urban garden, a classic cottage garden, a suburban front garden, a low-maintenance space or a city roof terrace.
“The Midwest Native Plant Primer” by Alan Branhagen. Choose plants native to our Midwest region. The rewards will benefit you, your yard, and the environment-from reducing maintenance tasks to attracting earth-friendly pollinators such as native birds, butterflies, and bees.
“Kitchen Garden Revival” by Nicole Burke. Learn the art of kitchen gardening as you discover characteristics of kitchen gardens, how to design garden beds, maintenance, and what crops are best.
“Native Plant Gardening for Birds, Bees, and Butterflies” by Jaret Daniels. The presence of birds, bees, and butterflies suggests a healthy, earth-friendly place. Now, you can turn your yard into a perfect habitat that attracts them and, more importantly, helps them thrive.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Lego Challenge: Monday, March 15 through Sunday, March 21. Join us for the LEGO Challenge. Check the Facebook event for challenge themes.
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail Live on Facebook: 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 22. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play.
Virtual Book Buddies: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 25 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 27. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this spring. You get to keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. You must sign up for one session to receive a book. Ages 11-18. (Maximum 15 participants.) Register at carverlib.org/calendar.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Cooking in the Kitchen with Jodi and Morgan: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 20. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke, to take advantage of the Library’s cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe. Join us on our Facebook video page to watch!
Carver-Scott Master Gardener Beginning Vegetable Gardening: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24. Carver-Scott Master Gardener Library Class webinar registration (required) at https://carverscottmastergardeners.org/library-classses/. Handouts and more information on each class is also on their website.
Behind the Headlines Newspapers in the 24/7 Era: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24. How is the front page of the Star Tribune decided each day? How is startribune.com updated every few minutes? How do reporters, editors and photographers do their jobs and find stories in our communities? Go behind-the-scenes of the Star Tribune and learn how journalists work, the ethical guidelines they follow and how to be a wise news consumer in an era of increasing online disinformation. Two journalists present this free and highly interactive hour-long presentation, so be sure to have your questions ready. Join us on our Facebook video page (www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/) or on your app — be sure to like us first.